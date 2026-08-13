Academy of Internal Audit Expands Training Offerings with ISACA-Aligned CISA Preparation Program

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New Delhi [India], August 13: The Academy of Internal Audit (AIA) has expanded its professional certification horizons with the recent launch of its CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) Certification Preparation Program. Until now, AIA has helped thousands of professionals prepare for globally recognised certifications like CFE, CIA, and CAMS. With this expansion, AIA is strengthening its position as an ISACA Accredited Training Organization (ATO), enabling it to offer structured CISA preparation supported by ISACA learning resources.

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This move marks an important step for AIA as it strengthens its position as a one-stop learning destination for professionals working in audit, risk, compliance, and now, information systems. As an ISACA Accredited Training Organization (ATO), AIA further strengthens its ability to help professionals build careers that make an impact worldwide.

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Speaking on the development, Mr. Puneet Garg, CEO & faculty at Academy of Internal Audit, mentioned, "Organisations today are dealing with more data, more technology, and more risk than ever before. Professionals who understand both audit and IT are in high demand. Adding CISA to our portfolio was a natural step for us, because our goal has always been to help audit and compliance professionals build careers that keep pace with how businesses are evolving."

Extending AIA's Mission to the Changing World of Audit

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The CISA launch is closely connected to AIA's larger mission of helping professionals build globally relevant skills and advance their careers through globally recognised professional certifications. As businesses become increasingly dependent on technology and digital systems, the role of audit and risk professionals is also evolving. Understanding technology, information systems and related risks has become an important part of modern professional practice.

By adding CISA to its portfolio, AIA aims to extend its existing focus beyond traditional audit and compliance learning and support professionals working at the intersection of audit, technology, risk and governance. The move also supports AIA's broader vision of building a global professional learning ecosystem where professionals can continue developing their skills as industry requirements evolve.

A Structured CISA Preparation Program Built for Working Professionals

AIA has designed its CISA Preparation Program to make a technically demanding syllabus easier to navigate for working professionals who often have limited time for study.

AIA's CISA preparation program includes access to the official ISACA CISA Prep Kit, including the CISA Review Manual, Question, Answer & Explanation (QAE) Database and CISA Examination Voucher.

To make preparation more focused, AIA provides concise study notes, access to recorded video sessions led by industry expert faculty - Puneet Garg, where concepts are explained in a simple and practical manner. This program also includes expert created Flash Cards and Exam Distractors to help learners handle tricky and confusing exam questions with greater confidence.

To help with doubts, AIA offers instant doubt solving support along with live query sessions, giving learners a chance to interact directly with expert faculty and other peer professionals. All of this is delivered through AIA's Learning Management System (LMS) Application, so learners can study at their own pace, anywhere, anywhere.

Why CISA Matters for Working Professionals

CISA is a certification issued by ISACA and is recognised globally. It is aimed at professionals who work in areas like IT audit, information security, risk management, and governance. As companies increasingly rely on technology and digital systems, professionals working across audit, information security, risk management and governance are expected to understand technology-related risks alongside their core responsibilities.

If you're already in a position of internal audit, IT or compliance, CISA provides a chance to augment your profile with a credential that's recognised and respected around the world and in every industry sector.

Building the Next Chapter of Professional Learning

The addition of CISA represents more than an expansion of AIA's certification training portfolio. It reflects AIA's focus on empowering professionals with modern learning and practical, real-world skills. As audit and risk functions continue to intersect with technology, cybersecurity, governance and digital transformation, AIA aims to provide professionals with learning opportunities that help them remain relevant and confident in their careers. With CISA now joining CFE, CIA and CAMS, AIA continues to build towards its vision of creating a global learning ecosystem for professionals seeking recognised credentials, real world knowledge and long-term career growth.

About Academy of Internal Audit

Academy of Internal Audit (AIA) is one of the leading institutes dedicated to providing globally recognised certification programmes such as Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). With a growing community of 2,000+ professionals across 40+ countries, AIA combines expert-led learning, personalised support and industry relevant knowledge to empower professionals to advance their certification goals and build stronger careers.

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