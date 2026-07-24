ACC begins FY27 with resilient Q1 performance, revenue stands at Rs 5,808 cr, EBITDA at Rs 457 cr

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): ACC Ltd, part of the Adani Cement portfolio, on Friday said it began FY27 with a resilient first-quarter performance, driven by a higher share of trade volumes and continued premiumisation, while progressing with its proposed merger with Ambuja Cements and expanding production capacity.

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The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,808 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 457 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 147 crore. Cement sales volume during the quarter stood at 10 million tonnes.

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According to the company, trade share increased by 5 percentage points year-on-year to 81 per cent, while premium products accounted for 44 per cent of trade sales, up 3 percentage points from a year ago.

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The company also witnessed marginal sequential cost reduction through focused cost optimisation initiatives despite headwinds arising from the West Asia conflict.

Commenting on the performance, Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director & CEO, ACC Ltd., said, "We have commenced FY'27 with a resilient performance, driven by a higher share of trade volumes and continued premiumization. During the quarter, profitability reflected the impact of planned maintenance of larger Integrated Units, higher MSA with parent Ambuja Cements, even as we continued to prioritize value-led growth and quality earnings."

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Highlighting the company's strategic priorities, he added, "Our journey towards building a simpler, stronger and more integrated business continues through the proposed One Cement Platform. Combined with strategic capacity expansions at Salai Banwa and Kalamboli, CiNOC-enabled operational excellence and customer-focused solutions, we have a good visibility of improved performance in the coming quarters. Leveraging the strength of our integrated business model and group synergies, Adani Cement at consolidated level remains committed to delivering approximately Rs 250 PMT cost reductions in FY'27."

On the proposed One Cement Platform, ACC said it received SEBI's No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the amalgamation with Ambuja Cements on June 4, 2026, and filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 29, 2026. The transaction is expected to be completed during FY27, subject to regulatory approvals.

The company also said trial runs have started for the 2.4 MTPA grinding unit at Salai Banwa in Uttar Pradesh, while the Kalamboli expansion in Maharashtra is expected to add 1 MTPA capacity during the September 2027 quarter.

ACC said the share of green power in its operations increased to 31 per cent in the first quarter from 26 per cent a year ago. It also received CII's GreenPro certification for its blended cement portfolio and GRIHA certification for its entire B2B and B2C blended cement portfolio.

The company said its ready-mix concrete business expanded its footprint to 119 plants, with volumes rising 17 per cent year-on-year to 0.97 million cubic metres and EBITDA of Rs 33 crore.

On industry conditions, ACC said the Indian cement sector faced cost pressures during the quarter due to higher prices of imported fuels such as petcoke and thermal coal, along with elevated freight and logistics costs resulting from geopolitical developments in West Asia. It added that, given the 60-90 day fuel inventory cycle, the impact of peak fuel cost inflation is expected to coincide with the seasonally weaker second quarter, potentially affecting industry profitability in the near term.

The company said India's economic fundamentals remain strong with FY26 GDP growth at 7.7 per cent, while cement demand is expected to remain soft at around 5 per cent during FY27. (ANI)

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