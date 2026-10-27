ACC Q2 sales volume at 9.7 million tonnes; revenue at Rs 5,689 crore

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): ACC Limited on Tuesday reported cement sales volume of 9.7 million tonnes in the second quarter of FY27, with trade share increasing by 7 percentage points year-on-year to 78 per cent and premium products accounting for 47 per cent of trade sales.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,689 crore and operating EBITDA of Rs 401 crore, with an operating margin of 7 per cent and EBITDA of Rs 414 per tonne, according to its earnings release.

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ACC's cement sales volume stood at 9.72 million tonnes in Q2 FY27, compared with 10 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined from Rs 6,005 crore in Q2 FY26, while operating EBITDA fell from Rs 846 crore. The operating margin was 14.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

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Profit after tax stood at Rs 93 crore, compared with Rs 1,119 crore in Q2 FY26. The year-ago profit included a reversal of an income tax provision of Rs 659 crore relating to an earlier period and interest of Rs 205 crore on an income tax refund.

The share of blended cement improved to 85 per cent from 78 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, while ready-mix concrete volumes increased 19 per cent year-on-year to 1.07 million cubic metres.

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During the quarter, ACC commissioned 3.4 million tonnes per annum of additional cement capacity through a 2.4 MTPA greenfield grinding unit at Salai Banwa in Uttar Pradesh and an additional 1 MTPA capacity at Kalamboli in Maharashtra.

Looking ahead, the company expects cement demand to strengthen in the post-monsoon period, supported by housing, infrastructure and capital expenditure, while improving pricing momentum is expected to moderate the impact of elevated fuel and energy costs.

ACC Whole-time Director and CEO Vinod Bahety said, “We delivered a resilient performance in Q2 and H1 FY’27, supported by an improving sales mix and higher premium volumes.”

He added that industry demand remained supportive and was expected to strengthen after the monsoon.

The company also said its proposed amalgamation with Ambuja Cements would proceed to the National Company Law Tribunal for final sanction following shareholder approval. (ANI)

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