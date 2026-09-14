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Home / Business / ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED proudly announces the grand launch of KAVACH in Karnataka

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ANI
Updated At : 06:17 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14: On 8th August 2026, Bengaluru witnessed the launch of KAVACH, our next-generation family protection platform designed to bring technology, safety and peace of mind closer to every family.

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With the Karnataka launch, KAVACH takes another significant step towards building a safer and more connected digital ecosystem for families across India.

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ONE PLATFORM. ONE FAMILY. COMPLETE PROTECTION.

KAVACH is built with a simple vision — to protect what matters most.

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From family connectivity and digital safety to smart protection features, KAVACH brings powerful technology together in one seamless platform, helping families stay connected, protected and informed.

KARNATAKA — WE ARE HERE!

The Bengaluru launch marks the beginning of an ambitious Karnataka journey, supported by our strong network of distributors, retailers and technology partners across the state.

Our mission is to make KAVACH accessible to families across Karnataka and establish a trusted technology ecosystem through our extensive partner network.

THE JOURNEY HAS JUST BEGUN

From Bengaluru to every corner of Karnataka,

KAVACH is ready to build a safer digital future — together.

Launched in Bengaluru on 8 August 2026

KAVACH

Protect. Connect. Care.

A Product of ACCE GLOBAL SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED

Technology that protects the people who matter most.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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