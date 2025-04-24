VMPL

New York [US] / Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired TalentSprint, a leader in deep tech education, from NSE Academy Ltd., (a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)). TalentSprint offers transformational learning programs to emerging and experienced professionals in partnership with top-tier academic institutions and leading enterprise technology providers. The acquisition will bolster Accenture LearnVantage's ability to drive growth through key university certifications and high impact bootcamps, creating trained talent pools for enterprises and governments.

Founded in 2009, TalentSprint has consistently been at the forefront of talent development, empowering professionals with future-ready skills. Over the past 15 years, the company's deep collaborations with leading enterprise technology providers and prestigious academic institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), International Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and globally renowned research institutions, ensure its programs remain industry relevant and deliver high-impact learning outcomes.

With headquarters in Hyderabad, India, and with offices in Sunnyvale, California, TalentSprint's team of approximately 210 professionals will join Accenture LearnVantage. This will strengthen LearnVantage's capabilities to help organizations reshape their workforce through upskilling, reskilling and preparing them for an AI-powered world.

TalentSprint delivers its programs through bootcamps, certifications, and e-degrees, catering to learners across different career stages to build expertise in disruptive technologies and new-age management domains. Its programs span diverse areas, including AI, data science, cybersecurity, chip design, semiconductor technologies, digital transformation, sustainability, leadership, and other areas of management, equipping learners to be future-ready.

"TalentSprint's end-to-end delivery capabilities of focused learning programs provide a competitive value proposition for learners and enterprises alike, making it a great fit for our expanding LearnVantage business," said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage. "The addition of TalentSprint further boosts our ability to meet our clients' demand for training, helping their people gain the essential technology skills in emerging areas needed to reinvent their organizations and achieve greater business value."

Saurabh Kumar Sahu, who leads Accenture's India business, added, "India is witnessing a growing need for specialized technology skills at scale as enterprises accelerate their digital transformation efforts and Global Capability Centers evolve into R&D, innovation, and engineering hubs. We see significant opportunities to partner with these organisations to build a pool of readily deployable talent skilled in emerging technologies."

The acquisition of TalentSprint complements Accenture's recent investments in Udacity and Award Solutions, and aligns with the company's $1 billion investment in LearnVantage over three years, announced in early 2024. A comprehensive technology learning and training service, LearnVantage helps clients become "talent creators" with people at the center of their reinvention using technology, data, and AI.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO, NSE said, "This transaction underscores NSE's strategic focus on its core business while divesting from non-core business areas. This acquisition is a testament to the exceptional quality and potential of the business that NSE has built over the years."

"Since inception, our mission has been to equip learners with deep expertise for a disrupted world," said Anurag Bansal, Managing Director and CEO of TalentSprint. "Joining forces with Accenture LearnVantage allows us to scale our impact, delivering cutting-edge technology and next-gen management programs that are valued and trusted by students, professionals, organizations, and governments alike."

