New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Accenture's Q3FY26 miss is likely to cast a shadow over Indian IT peers as the start to FY27 looks softer, with delayed deal closures and prolonged client decision cycles emerging as key concerns, Prabhudas Lilladher said in a research report.

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According to the brokerage, Accenture's Q3 revenue growth came in below consensus estimates, while bookings were weaker than anticipated due to delayed closure of large deals amid disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict. The company's management highlighted a US$100mn revenue impact in Q3FY26 from the Middle East conflict, with continued disruption expected in Q4FY26, leading to a 100bps reduction in the upper end of its FY26 revenue growth guidance. The impact was also visible in bookings, particularly within managed services, where several large deals were deferred into FY27, highlighting elongated decision-making cycles.

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For Indian IT services companies, the read-through is incrementally negative, the brokerage said. "For Indian IT services companies, the read-through is incrementally negative as the results suggest a softer start to FY27, with limited direct revenue exposure to the Middle East but potential indirect impact through delayed deal closures, slower project ramp-ups and prolonged client decision cycles," PL Research noted.

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Accenture reported Q3 revenue growth of 3 per cent YoY in constant currency, driven by the CMT segment and APAC region. Managed services growth moderated to 5 per cent YoY CC, with deal wins softening to USD 9.1bn, down 15 per cent YoY vs USD 10.8bn in Q2. Overall bookings saw marginal degrowth at USD 19.3 billion, down 3 per cent year-on-year in constant currency terms, while consulting bookings stayed strong at USD 10.3 billion, up 13 per cent year-on-year.

The guidance cut points to weaker discretionary spending and delayed decision making. Accenture lowered the top end of its FY26 revenue guidance to 2-4 per cent YoY CC from 2-5 per cent earlier, excluding US Federal business, as it expects demand uncertainty from the ME conflict to continue in Q4. The brokerage flagged that weaker Managed Services bookings and the guidance cut suggest discretionary spending weakness, pointing to a weaker H1 for Indian IT peers.

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Competitive pressure could also rise in the mid-market. The company announced a dedicated strategy to target mid-market enterprises with US$300mn-US$3bn revenue, a segment Accenture estimates at a US$240bn addressable market. The brokerage said this "could intensify competitive pressures for mid-cap Indian IT companies." (ANI)

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