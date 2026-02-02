DT
PT
Home / Business / Accord Transformer &amp; Switchgear Limited Files RHP; SME IPO to Open on February 23, 2026

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited Files RHP; SME IPO to Open on February 23, 2026

PTI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited, a manufacturer of transformers, switchgear and customised power solutions, has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) dated February 16, 2026 with the Registrar of Companies, Haryana, in connection with its proposed SME initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 55,62,000 equity sharesof face value ₹10 each through the book-building route.

Out of the total issue of up to 55,62,000 equity shares, up to 2,82,000 shares are reserved for the Market Maker. The net issue of up to 52,80,000 shares will be allocated as follows: not more than 50% to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% to Individual Investors.

The issue will open for subscription on Monday, February 23, 2026 and close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, with the equity shares proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The anchor investor portion shall open and close on Friday, February 20, 2026.

IPO Highlights • Fresh Issue: up to 55,62,000 equity shares • Face Value: ₹10 per share • Issue Type: 100% book-built SME IPO • Listing: BSE SME • Promoters: Mr. Pradeep Kumar Verma & Mrs. Shalini Singh • Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

The price band and bid lot will be decided by the company in consultation with the Book Running Lead Manager and announced prior to issue opening.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

