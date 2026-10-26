Accurate Group of Institutions Concludes Global Immersion Program 2026 in Malaysia

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26: Accurate Group of Institutions has concluded its Global Immersion Program 2026 for its PGDM students in Malaysia, it was a five-day international study tour that took students beyond the classroom to see business, industry and culture up close.

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The tour covered five days in Malaysia and comprised of visits to universities, industrial sites and cultural venues. Each day combined sightseeing with site visits, giving students a look at how industry and public life operate in Malaysia. From a historic square to working factories and a university campus, the itinerary covered a range of settings that students can compare with what they learn at home.

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The tour began at Merdeka Square, one of the city’s best-known historic landmarks. On the second day, students visited the World Trade Centre and the Batu Caves, the limestone hill temple complex just outside the city. The third day covered Jadi Batek and Royal Selangor Pewter Factory, while the fourth day featured a chocolate factory visit, followed by a cultural show at the Malaysian Tourism Centre, tour of the Royal Selangor Pewter Factory and visit to the Limkokwing University and the final day concluded with a visit to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

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During the visit to Limkokwing University, the students attended an AI-related event organised by Synergy University. Synergy University, Kuala Lumpur are our partners in academic program. This event added an academic and technology dimension to the overall itinerary.

All the students who attended the event were awarded a certificate of participation which enhanced their understanding and was a highly sought after value addition to their portfolio.

“Global exposure changes how students see their own potential,” said Ms. Poonam Sharma, Chairperson, Accurate Group of Institutions. “When our students walk through a factory floor in Malaysia or sit in a university lecture abroad, they return with a wider view of their careers. We are proud to give them these experiences and will keep building programs that prepare them to lead in a global economy.”

A day-wise photo gallery of the tour is available on the group’s website, documenting the visits across all four days. Readers can view the full day-wise gallery on the group’s website.

About Accurate Group of Institutions

Accurate Group of Institutions, one of the best PGDM colleges in Greater Noida, was established in 2006 under the Accurate Education & Research Society and is based at Plot No-49, Knowledge Park III, Greater Noida. Its programs include PGDM, MBA, BBA, BCA, MCA, B.Tech, Diploma in Polytechnic, B.Pharm, D.Pharm, M.Pharm, B.Com (H) and law courses. The group is NAAC accredited and courses are affiliated to AKTU and CCSU.

www.accurate.in

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