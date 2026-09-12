Accurate Group welcomes new students with ‘Vidyarambh’ Orientation Program 2026

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12: Accurate Group of Institutions organised its Orientation Program 2026, ‘Vidyarambh’, to welcome students beginning their academic journey across its various professional programmes. The programme brought together students, parents, faculty members and distinguished guests from public life, industry and the film world.

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The orientation was organised to help students become familiar with the institution, its academic environment and the opportunities available to them during their years at Accurate. Students pursuing B.Tech, BBA, BCA, B.Com, Polytechnic, BA LLB, LLB, B.Pharma, D.Pharma and M.Pharma programmes participated in the programme.

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A key highlight of Vidyarambh 2026 was the vibrant dance presentation by the students, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of India through performances representing different states and regions of the country. Bringing varied traditions together on one stage, the performance beautifully conveyed the message of “Unity in Diversity” and reflected Accurate’s vision of creating a campus where students from diverse backgrounds come together, celebrate their cultures and grow as one community.

The 2026 batch holds special significance for Accurate Institute of Management & Technology as it marks the beginning of a new academic chapter following the institute’s recently received Autonomous Status. The students joining the institution will be part of a generation that will experience Accurate’s academic journey during this important transition and will also become the first batch to graduate from Accurate under its Autonomous Status.

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For the students, this makes their academic journey particularly significant. With greater academic autonomy, the institution has an opportunity to make its curriculum and learning approach more responsive to changing industry requirements, emerging technologies, practical skills and the evolving needs of employers and society.

The vision is to ensure that education at Accurate goes beyond conventional classroom learning and enables students to develop the knowledge, skills, confidence and professional outlook required to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

The Autonomous Status also gives Accurate an opportunity to strengthen the connection between academics and industry, with greater scope to continuously evolve courses, introduce contemporary areas of learning, encourage practical exposure and create stronger opportunities for students to engage with professionals and real-world challenges.

For the students of this first autonomous batch, the significance therefore goes beyond being the first graduating cohort under the new status. They are entering the institution at a time when Accurate is seeking to redefine and strengthen its academic ecosystem, making their years at the institute part of this transformation.

Dr. Pradeep Rai, President, Supreme Court Bar Association, Mr. Gaurav Saini, Senior HR Leader, and Shri Harish Raj Jain, Head-HR, Ebix Cash, were among the distinguished guests present on the occasion. Their presence gave students an opportunity to hear from people with experience in public service, law and the corporate sector.

Welcoming the students and distinguished guests present on the occasion, Ms. Poonam Sharma, Chairperson, Accurate Group of Institutions said, “Vidyarambh marks the beginning of an important journey for our students. At Accurate, we want this journey to be about more than academic learning. We want our students to gain knowledge, develop confidence, understand their responsibilities and prepare themselves for the professional world. We are pleased to welcome the new students and look forward to seeing them grow during their time with us.”

A special attraction of the Vidyarambh orientation was the presence of renowned actor, director and producer Mr. Sudesh Berry, whose interaction with the students added a special touch to the occasion. He interacted with the students and shared words of encouragement. He further advised the students to cherish their stay at the institution and make decisions that will help them build a bright future.

Sharing his personal experiences with the students, Mr. Sudesh Berry said, “The years that students spend in college are not only about completing a degree. This is the time to discover your strengths, learn from your experiences and prepare yourself for the journey ahead. I would encourage every student to remain curious, work hard and have the confidence to follow their dreams. The opportunities before you are many, but it is your commitment and determination that will help you make the most of them.”

The presence of senior representatives from different fields also gave students an opportunity to understand the importance of communication, discipline, professional conduct and continuous learning. The interaction with the guests added to the orientation programme and gave students early exposure to perspectives from outside the classroom.

The event was equally aimed at introducing the students to the academic and campus environment at Accurate Group of Institutions. Faculty members and senior officials interacted with the new students and shared information about their respective programmes, learning opportunities and the importance of participating actively in campus life.

At Accurate Group of Institutions, students get opportunities to gain practical experience along with their regular classroom studies. Industry interaction, practical training and skill development form part of the learning process, while students are also guided on the skills required when they enter the workplace.

Website: https://www.accurate.in/

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