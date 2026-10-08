Accuspace Commercial Portfolio Grows to Over 0.5 Million sq. ft. in Jaipur

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 8: The commercial real estate portfolio of Jaipur-headquartered real estate company Accuspace has crossed 0.5 million sq. ft. with significant leases across office, retail and warehousing segments.

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Among the major occupiers in the company’s commercial portfolio includes global technology and consulting firm Accenture which leased 1.23 lakh sq. ft. of office space at ‘The Edge 2’ in Sitapura, organised retailer Zudio which has leased 13,000 sq. ft. at The Edge 1 on Tonk Road and top electrical equipment and home appliances company Havells India which leased 1.2 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing space on Ajmer Road.

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Accenture, two years ago, leased the entire office building at The Edge 2, spread across 1.28 acres in G+3 floors and two basements. Zudio is operating its anchor store in G+2 floors in Edge 1, spread across 0.5 acres, with G+7 floors and 3 basements. Talks are on with several office occupiers. The company also developed and leased a state-of-the-art A-grade warehouse for Havells India in record time.

Mr. Mukesh Choudhary, MD, Accuspace, said, “The significance of these leases highlights Jaipur’s ability to attract large corporate occupiers and support sizeable Grade A office developments. Such transactions further reinforce the fact that demand in the city is moving beyond conventional retail and commercial spaces towards organised developments. Favourable policy support, talent pool, and infrastructure growth are reshaping the city’s commercial real estate landscape.”

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According to CRE Matrix, the city held 7.8 million sq. ft. of office stock as of 2025, which is expected to touch 13 million sq. ft. by 2030.

Jaipur is a prime Tier 2 hub for IT, GCCs, and MNCs supported by manufacturing policies, subsidies, and investment incentives. The report highlights that among Tier 2 peers, Jaipur’s office supply surpasses Indore, Tri-City, and Lucknow, positioning it as North India’s emerging business destination. Driven by infrastructure-led growth and increasing MNC demand, Jaipur is evolving into a strategic alternative to Tier-1 cities, attracting both domestic and global occupiers, creating 50,000+ Jobs.

Mr. Choudhary further added that there is an aggressive expansion happening in Southern Jaipur in areas like Tonk Road, Sitapura, etc., and along the Ajmer Road.

Ajmer Road has transformed from a mere national highway into the city’s fastest-growing corridor as it offers large land parcels and affordable pricing. Stretching from the upscale urban center of Civil Lines past the bustling 200-Ft Bypass, this multi-lane expressway serves as a vital economic lifeline that seamlessly bridges traditional Jaipur with the modern Mahindra World City (SEZ) tech hub. Driven by massive transit infrastructure projects—including the operational Southern Ring Road and the highly anticipated Jaipur Metro Pink Line extension—the corridor has evolved into a self-sustaining micro-market. This growth has fueled a booming commercial landscape, shifting from basic highway retail to advanced corporate ecosystems. The market is seeing an influx of Grade-A office complexes, modern co-working hubs, and specialized IT/ITeS corporate offices designed to absorb the massive professional workforce generated by the nearby SEZ. Today, the area showcases a dynamic mix of high-end workspace infrastructure, premium residential townships, and top-tier educational institutions, making it a highly lucrative hotspot for institutional corporate landlords and commercial investors alike.

Jaipur boasts a rich talent pool with over 1 lakh graduates annually from more than 300 universities. According to a recent report by Team Lease, Jaipur has entered the top 5 most preferred cities to hire in for the 1st time, with 43.7% of employers surveyed planning to hire in the city.

This preference reflects the growing prominence of Jaipur stemming from Government incentives, growth in the quality of talent available, and a lower cost of living.

The city’s start-up ecosystem is equally vibrant, thereby driving demand for office space, including co-working/managed space. According to the report, Jaipur contributes 21% to the funding raised by startups across the five cities analysed since 2007 while accounting for 23% of active startups across the five cities. The city offers a significant rental advantage for occupiers as compared to top markets.

On the retail front, Jaipur witnesses around 0.2 msf of average new retail space demand every year and an average of 0.3 msf of new GradeA retail supply every year. Warehousing demand and supply stood at 1.1 msf and 0.7 msf respectively in 2025. With vacancy rates on a consistent decline, even as supply rises, signalling a strong, absorption -led growth cycle. “With 56% of warehousing driven by consumption sectors, Jaipur is quietly evolving into North India’s next big urban logistics powerhouse—beyond just its manufacturing roots.”

Jaipur is strategically connected through key National Highways like NH-48, NH-52, NH-21, and NH-12, linking it to major cities such as Delhi, Hisar, Agra, and Jabalpur. The newly opened 66.9 km Bandikui-Jaipur connects the city directly to the Delhi -Mumbai Expressway.

Mr. Choudhary added that occupiers are no longer choosing Jaipur only for its cost efficiencies. They are scaling here because it offers an exceptional talent pool, robust connectivity infrastructure, and a modern lifestyle that retains top professionals. The company, he said, is planning a huge mixed-use project in Jaipur that will change face of commercial real estate in the city.

As corporate occupiers look to decentralize, the city must focus on delivering international-standard environments that can seamlessly absorb large global and domestic tenants.

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