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Home / Business / ACES India Enables 5G Connectivity at Noida International Airport for Reliance Jio, Underpinning a 25-Year Infrastructure Partnership

ACES India Enables 5G Connectivity at Noida International Airport for Reliance Jio, Underpinning a 25-Year Infrastructure Partnership

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PTI
Updated At : 03:08 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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16 September 2026 (New Delhi) :The long-term agreement brings ACES India’s neutral-host connectivity infrastructure to Noida International Airport, supporting 4G and 5G services across passenger, operational and outdoor areas.

ACES India and Reliance Jio have entered into a 25-year agreement to enable advanced 4G and 5G connectivity at Noida International Airport, marking a significant long-term partnership around the airport’s digital connectivity infrastructure.

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Under the agreement, ACES India will deploy an integrated In-Building Solutions (IBS) and outdoor telecom infrastructure network across the airport, covering passenger terminals, operational areas and outdoor environments.

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The infrastructure will provide reliable mobile connectivity to support passengers, airport stakeholders and day-to-day operations, while meeting the growing demand for connected devices, digital applications and mobile services across the airport ecosystem.

Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO, ACES, said: “Connectivity is now an integral part of modern airport infrastructure, supporting both the passenger experience and the way airports operate. Our partnership with Reliance Jio at Noida International Airport reflects the importance of building a strong connectivity foundation that can support the airport over the long term.” Mohammad N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, said: “Noida International Airport is being developed as a major aviation hub, with technology and connectivity playing an important role from the outset. Our partnership with Reliance Jio brings together the infrastructure and connectivity capabilities required to support this vision. For ACES India, it is an important project that demonstrates the value of neutral-host infrastructure in large and complex environments.” The 25-year agreement provides a long-term framework for connectivity at Noida International Airport, with infrastructure designed to support the airport’s evolving operational requirements and the continued growth of mobile and digital services.

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The partnership also reinforces ACES India’s role in developing neutral-host connectivity infrastructure for large-scale environments, helping create a shared connectivity platform that can serve the needs of multiple stakeholders as the airport develops.

ACES India is a leading provider of integrated digital infrastructure and connectivity solutions, delivering advanced indoor and outdoor connectivity systems for airports, metros, commercial developments and other high-density environments. Part of the ACES Group, the company specializes in designing and deploying reliable, scalable connectivity infrastructure across critical and high-traffic locations.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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