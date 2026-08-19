ACES India Signs 25-Year Agreement with Reliance Jio to Enable 4G and 5G Connectivity across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3

NEW DELHI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES India Private Limited, a leading neutral digital infrastructure company and wholly owned subsidiary of ACES, today announced the signing of a 25-year agreement with Reliance Jio to enable 4G and 5G mobile connectivity across the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 network.

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The agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening next-generation telecom infrastructure across one of Mumbai's most critical urban transportation corridors. Under this long-term partnership, Reliance Jio will deliver 4G and 5G services over the mobile infrastructure deployed by ACES India, enabling seamless, high-capacity connectivity across the metro's underground stations and tunnels.

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Spanning approximately 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade, Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 connects key commercial, residential and transportation hubs across the city. The network infrastructure is built to serve an ultimate capacity of more than 625 million passengers annually.

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The deployment will support high-speed data, voice and digital services across stations, platforms, concourses and underground tunnels, providing reliable connectivity throughout the commuter journey.

Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO, ACES, said, "The signing of this 25-year agreement with Reliance Jio reinforces our vision of building future-ready digital infrastructure in high-density urban environments. Enabling seamless 4G and 5G connectivity across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 will help redefine the connected commuter experience." Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, said, "This agreement reflects ACES India's capabilities in delivering sophisticated telecom infrastructure for complex environments. Our focus is to provide a robust, scalable and future-ready platform supporting seamless connectivity and the evolving digital requirements of Mumbai's commuters." The partnership further reinforces ACES India's position as a neutral digital infrastructure provider, creating a scalable ecosystem capable of supporting growing mobile data consumption and next-generation digital services across Mumbai's metro network.

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