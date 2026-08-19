DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / ACES India Signs 25-Year Agreement with Reliance Jio to Enable 4G and 5G Connectivity across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3

ACES India Signs 25-Year Agreement with Reliance Jio to Enable 4G and 5G Connectivity across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 12:05 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NEW DELHI, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES India Private Limited, a leading neutral digital infrastructure company and wholly owned subsidiary of ACES, today announced the signing of a 25-year agreement with Reliance Jio to enable 4G and 5G mobile connectivity across the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 network.

Advertisement

The agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening next-generation telecom infrastructure across one of Mumbai's most critical urban transportation corridors. Under this long-term partnership, Reliance Jio will deliver 4G and 5G services over the mobile infrastructure deployed by ACES India, enabling seamless, high-capacity connectivity across the metro's underground stations and tunnels.

Advertisement

Spanning approximately 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade, Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 connects key commercial, residential and transportation hubs across the city. The network infrastructure is built to serve an ultimate capacity of more than 625 million passengers annually.

Advertisement

The deployment will support high-speed data, voice and digital services across stations, platforms, concourses and underground tunnels, providing reliable connectivity throughout the commuter journey.

Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO, ACES, said, "The signing of this 25-year agreement with Reliance Jio reinforces our vision of building future-ready digital infrastructure in high-density urban environments. Enabling seamless 4G and 5G connectivity across Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3 will help redefine the connected commuter experience." Mr. Mohammed N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, said, "This agreement reflects ACES India's capabilities in delivering sophisticated telecom infrastructure for complex environments. Our focus is to provide a robust, scalable and future-ready platform supporting seamless connectivity and the evolving digital requirements of Mumbai's commuters." The partnership further reinforces ACES India's position as a neutral digital infrastructure provider, creating a scalable ecosystem capable of supporting growing mobile data consumption and next-generation digital services across Mumbai's metro network.

Advertisement

Media Contact : pradnya.whitecrowpr@gmail.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts