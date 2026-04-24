Acharya Bangalore B-School Hosts KAIROS 2026 Mega Pool Drive, Connecting 500+ Candidates with 33 Leading Recruiters

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24: Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) successfully conducted the KAIROS 2026 Mega Pool Drive on April 18, 2026, emerging as a powerful platform connecting academic talent with industry opportunities. Designed as a one-day, high-impact hiring initiative, the drive brought together top recruiters and a diverse pool of candidates under one roof. The event, themed “Where Action Meets Opportunity,” reflected ABBS’s strong industry interface and commitment to enhancing student employability through structured placement initiatives.

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Key Highlights of KAIROS 2026Mega Pool Drive: • 500+ candidates participated, including students from ABBS and other institutions like Christ University, Jain University, PES University, and Symbiosis University • 33 reputed companies across BFSI, consulting, tech, and services sectors took part • 320+ candidates shortlisted across participating organizations • Top recruiters included FactSet, Adecco, Berger Paints, Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Life Insurance, Quess Corp, and Alorica • Averixis led hiring with 41 shortlisted candidates, followed by Kreedo (31) and Seventh Sense (26) • The drive featured a multi-stage recruitment process including aptitude tests, group discussions, and personal interviews The event witnessed a seamless flow, starting with registrations at 9:00 AM, followed by inauguration and recruitment processes extending throughout the day. Dedicated placement volunteers ensured smooth coordination between candidates and recruiters, delivering a professional hiring experience.The strong participation from both companies and institutions highlights ABBS’s growing reputation as a preferred talent hub.

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Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS), said,"KAIROS 2026 reflects our unwavering commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities for students. By bringing together top recruiters and a diverse talent pool, we are not only enabling placements but also shaping future-ready professionals equipped to thrive in a dynamic global workforce." The success of KAIROS 2026 reinforces ABBS’s focus on industry alignment, skill development, and outcome-driven education. Building on this momentum, the institution aims to further expand the scale and impact of future editions by onboarding more recruiters and leveraging technology-driven hiring formats.

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With this initiative, Acharya Bangalore B-School continues to set benchmarks in campus recruitment, transforming potential into professional success.

About Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) Acharya Bangalore B-School (ABBS) is an autonomous MBA institute affiliated with Bangalore University and approved by AICTE. ABBS is accredited by NAAC with an ‘A’ Grade for three consecutive cycles and by IACBE, USA for the second time. The institute is ranked 5th in Karnataka (GHRDC 2025), placed in Gold and Diamond Bands (R World 2025), 17th in South India (Business World 2024). The MBA programme at ABBS is designed so that students gain nearly 70% of their learning outside the classroom. As an autonomous institution, ABBS regularly revises its curriculum to keep it innovative and aligned with industry expectations.

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