Acharya Bangalore B School Hosts Startup Garage 2026 to Support the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29: Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) successfully organized Startup Garage 2026, a flagship entrepreneurship event aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurial thinking, and startup culture among aspiring entrepreneurs and students. The initiative aligns with ABBS's vision of nurturing future business leaders and comes ahead of the launch of its MBA in Entrepreneurship programme in August 2026, which will offer students the unique opportunity to pursue an MBA while simultaneously incubating their startups.

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The event was inaugurated by Ms. Alina Alam, Founder of Mitti Cafe, one of India's most celebrated social enterprises creating employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. Sharing her entrepreneurial journey, she encouraged students to take action, embrace challenges, and build ventures with purpose and social impact. The presence of differently-abled Mitti Cafe partners and the inauguration of a Mitti Cafe outlet on the ABBS campus made the session particularly inspiring.

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Startup Garage 2026 witnessed participation from students representing 27 institutions across Karnataka. The Business Idea Competition attracted innovative concepts spanning MedTech, AgriTech, Tourism, Food Retail, and Technology-driven solutions. Following a rigorous three-stage evaluation process, the top 10 teams presented their ideas before an eminent jury comprising founders, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. The winning team, Capabloo MedTech, represented by Mr. Shahid, received a cash prize of ₹50,000, sponsored by the APEX Foundation, ABBS Bengaluru.

Talking about the importance of the event, Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, Acharya Bangalore B School, said, "Entrepreneurship is no longer an alternative career path, it is a powerful driver of innovation, job creation, and economic growth. Through Startup Garage 2026 and our upcoming MBA in Entrepreneurship programme, ABBS is committed to creating an ecosystem where students can transform ideas into sustainable ventures and become future-ready entrepreneurs."

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The event also featured two engaging panel discussions: "ABCs of Startups - What They Don't Teach in B-Schools" and "Beyond Degrees - Building a Career through Entrepreneurship and Leadership." Leading entrepreneurs and founders shared valuable insights on startup realities, business resilience, leadership, adaptability, and innovation, providing participants with practical perspectives beyond classroom learning.

Adding further vibrancy to the event, several ABBS Alumni Entrepreneurs showcased their ventures through dedicated exhibition stalls. The platform enabled networking, customer interaction, idea validation, and entrepreneurial learning while highlighting the growing startup ecosystem nurtured by ABBS.

Startup Garage 2026 reinforced ABBS's commitment to experiential learning and entrepreneurial excellence, creating a dynamic platform where ideas, innovation, and industry converged.

About Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) is an autonomous institute affiliated with Bangalore University and approved by AICTE. ABBS is accredited by NAAC with an 'A' Grade for three consecutive cycles and by IACBE, USA for the second time. The programmes at ABBS are designed so that students gain nearly 70% of their learning outside the classroom. As an autonomous institution, ABBS regularly revises its curriculum to keep it innovative and aligned with industry expectations.

Media Contacts

Dr. Nita Samantaray

Manager - Outreach & Communication

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Phone: +91 9739697317

Email: dr.nita@abbs.edu.in

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