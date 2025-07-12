Acharya Satvinder to Host Transformative Talk Show in Dubai on July 12, 2025

Dubai is set to witness a powerful confluence of spirituality, leadership, and science as renowned spiritual guide and modern astrologer Acharya Satvinder hosts an exclusive talk show titled “Wisdom, Leadership & Inspiration” on 12 July 2025 at 5:00 PM in Dubai. The event is being organized by DIB Events and promises a unique evening of intellectual and spiritual engagement with global thought leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and media figures.

Advertisement

Acharya Satvinder, widely respected for his rational and science-based approach to astrology, will lead discussions focused on purpose-driven leadership, conscious living, and the role of inner wisdom in decision-making. His teachings, drawn from 15 years of research in Sikh astrology and philosophy, promote astrology as a scientific and psychological tool rather than a mystical belief system.

Among the distinguished guests expected are Dr. Bu Abdullah, Emirati entrepreneur and philanthropist; Dr. Omar Al Marzooqi, Major in Dubai Police and business leader; Mr. Ahmed Saleh from Dubai Police; community leader Yaqoob Al Ali; veteran spiritual teacher Pradeep “Baba” Madhok; media figure Simranjot Singh Makkar; singer Sonia Majeed; and youth mentor Amarpreet Singh, among others. Their presence highlights the event's prestige and cross-cultural relevance.

Advertisement

The event will be interactive in nature, with opportunities for live Q&A, media engagement, and cultural exchange. A highlight of the program will be Acharya Satvinder’s emphasis on “antar-aatma ki awaaz” (the voice of the inner soul) and “sach da raah” (path of truth), showcasing how traditional wisdom can guide ethical leadership in today’s complex world.

A number of prominent media partners – including Punjabi Tribune, Bright Star magazine, SMTV, Desi India News, and Arabian Times – have joined as official partners, ensuring widespread regional and global coverage. The official hashtag #AcharyaSatvinderDubai2025 is already trending, signaling the event’s growing buzz.

Advertisement

The evening will blend Indo-Arabic hospitality, spiritual discourse, and cultural performances, including a special segment by singer Sonia Majeed. It is a must-attend event for leaders, influencers, and media professionals committed to values-based leadership and global dialogue.

Limited seats are available by prior registration through DIB Events.

For press accreditation and interview opportunities with Acharya Satvinder, media representatives are encouraged to contact the organizers directly.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)