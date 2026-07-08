DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Achint Kaur and Rajeshwar headline supernatural thriller 'God of Death' to premiere on Pocket Films on July 8

Achint Kaur and Rajeshwar headline supernatural thriller 'God of Death' to premiere on Pocket Films on July 8

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:48 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 8: Actors Achint Kaur and Rajeshwar are set to share screen space in the upcoming supernatural psychological thriller God of Death, which is slated to premiere on Pocket Films on July 8, 2026.

Advertisement

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jehangir Irroni and written by Abid Nissar, the short film promises a gripping blend of mystery, suspense and supernatural horror. Set against the backdrop of a stormy night, the narrative follows a mysterious investigation that gradually unfolds into an eerie psychological drama, keeping viewers intrigued until the very end.

Advertisement

Achint Kaur essays the role of Kalki Mehra, while Rajeshwar plays a police inspector drawn into a series of strange and unsettling events. Without revealing its central mystery, the film explores themes of fate, fear and the unknown through its atmospheric storytelling.

Speaking about the project, Achint Kaur said, "What drew me to 'God of Death' was its layered storytelling and the emotional depth of my character. It's a psychological thriller that keeps you invested while exploring themes that stay with you long after the film ends."

Advertisement

Rajeshwar added, "It was a very enriching experience to work opposite Achint Kaur who is such a renowned actress and to work again with our director Jehangir Irroni who is extremely talented and someone I really look up to from film school days"

Produced by DS Enterprises, with Preeti Jha and Jehangir Irroni as producers, God of Death marks another directorial venture for Irroni. The makers are positioning the film as a suspense-driven supernatural thriller that blends psychological tension with mystery.

God of Death will stream exclusively on Pocket Films from July 8, 2026.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DaaUV5pysxy/?igsh=am91ZTMweHdsbXZk

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts