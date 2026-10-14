Achyuta Samanta Elected First President of Indian UniSport Federation

PRNewswire

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 14: Noted educationist, social reformer and Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta (https://achyutasamanta.com/), has been unanimously elected the first President of the Indian UniSport Federation (IUSF) at its inaugural Annual General Meeting here on Sunday. Addressing the members after his election, he called for collective efforts to prepare Indian athletes for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in India and urged all stakeholders to work together to realise the Prime Minister's vision for sports development in the country.

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Recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Federation aims to strengthen university sports, promote transparent governance and create greater opportunities for young athletes across the country.

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His election recognises his significant contribution to university sports through KIIT (https://kiit.ac.in/) and KISS (https://kiss.ac.in/), where he has championed a model integrating education, sporting excellence and athlete welfare. Under his leadership, the institutions have developed a comprehensive sports ecosystem featuring more than 30 sports facilities, professional coaching, sports science, nutrition, medical care and rehabilitation support.

As many as 24 KIIT and KISS athletes have represented India at the Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World University Games. KIIT has also served as India's nodal university for the World University Games since Napoli 2019. More recently, 54 students from KIIT and KISS represented India at the 20th Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The participation of such a large contingent from a single Indian university was a significant achievement. At the continental sporting event, athletes from KIIT and KISS won a total of 21 medals, comprising three gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals.

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As IUSF President, Dr. Samanta has emphasised fair competition, accountable governance and athlete-centred development. He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, universities and sports stakeholders for their support.

Dr. Samanta has held several positions in national and international sports organisations and received recognition for his contributions. He previously served as President of the Volleyball Federation of India and currently serves as President of the Odisha Volleyball Association. He is also associated with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). Over the years, he has developed strong relationships with leading international sports bodies, including FIFA, FIVB and FIDE. In recognition of his contributions to the promotion of volleyball and chess, he has received the highest honour conferred by the FIVB.

Since 2004, Samanta has consistently worked to promote sports and support athletes through KIIT and KISS. The institutions have developed international-standard sporting infrastructure and provided students with opportunities to showcase their talents at state, national and international levels. One of its athletes has received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, while 14 others have been honoured with the Arjuna Award.

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