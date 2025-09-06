BENGALURU, India, Sept. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to November 30, 2025. While this extension gives vehicle owners more breathing space, many are still struggling to secure appointments amid high demand. To address this, ACKO has rolled out a customer support programme designed to make HSRP Maharashtra booking and installation simpler, faster, and more accessible. Rising Demand, Limited Slots Over the past few months, thousands of motorists across cities like Pune, Thane, Nagpur, and nearby districts have rushed to comply with the mandate. Fitment centres have been operating at full capacity, yet appointments remain scarce in several locations.

Advertisement

Despite this extension, transport authorities have confirmed that enforcement will begin on December 1, 2025. Vehicle owners without HSRP number plates may face fines, delays in ownership transfers, and even restrictions on certain services.

That's where ACKO steps in. The company aims to help customers secure their HSRP slots faster and complete installation without unnecessary delays or confusion.

Advertisement

ACKO's Digital HSRP Assistance Programme ACKO has introduced a simplified process that connects vehicle owners with authorised HSRP providers in Maharashtra. Instead of navigating multiple government portals, motorists can now start their journey directly from the ACKO platform.

Here's how it works: • Users need to visit the ACKO platform and select the HSRP booking option.

Advertisement

• They then enter vehicle registration details to identify the correct provider.

• Next, an installation slot can be chosen based on real-time availability.

• Payment is made securely through approved gateways.

• Booking confirmation and reminders are received via SMS and email.

This guided approach reduces errors, saves time, and helps owners avoid last-minute hassles.

Doorstep Installation for Better Convenience One of the biggest challenges for vehicle owners, especially in smaller towns and rural belts, has been reaching authorised fitment centres located far from residential areas.

To bridge this gap, ACKO now offers an optional home installation service: • Certified technicians arrive at the owner's registered address.

• Plates are fitted using government-approved tamper-proof locks.

• The entire process is completed quickly, without long queues or unnecessary travel.

This feature has been welcomed by customers who prefer convenience without compromising security.

Insurance Integration Made Easy HSRP compliance isn't just about fitting the new plates; it also requires updating insurance records with the correct registration details.

ACKO simplifies this step by: • Allowing vehicle owners to upload their HSRP receipts through its portal.

• Updating insurance policy documents automatically with the new information.

• Ensuring future claims remain valid and processed without delays.

This integration ensures customers remain compliant on both regulatory and insurance fronts.

Customer Experience: A Success Story Prashant, a car owner from Nagpur, recently booked his HSRP slot via ACKO: "I struggled to find nearby appointments on the main portal," he explained. "Through ACKO, I booked my slot within minutes and opted for doorstep installation. The technician arrived on time, and the whole process was effortless." Prashant's experience mirrors that of many customers who have benefited from ACKO's digital-first support.

Why HSRPs Are Essential? HSRPs are more than just number plates. They are designed to improve vehicle security and traffic management.

Key features include: • A chromium-based hologram for authentication.

• A unique laser-engraved identification number offering vehicle details.

• Snap locks that make tampering nearly impossible.

With these upgrades, authorities can reduce vehicle cloning, enhance camera-based traffic monitoring, and maintain accurate ownership records in a central database.

Urgency Backed by Data Official figures highlight the importance of acting early: • In Pune, over 7 lakh bookings have been made, but only 21% of eligible vehicles have been fitted with HSRP plates so far.

• In Nagpur, out of 22.3 lakh registered vehicles, 16 lakh still lack compliant plates.

These numbers underline why the November deadline is crucial; leaving the process to the last few days could result in limited slots and longer waiting times.

ACKO's Awareness Campaign To ensure customers are informed and ready, ACKO has launched a multi-channel awareness campaign: • In-App Notifications: Real-time updates for existing policyholders.

• Email and SMS Alerts: Early booking reminders to avoid last-minute rushes.

• Social Media Guides: Step-by-step booking instructions and FAQs.

• Partnerships with RTOs: Working closely with authorities to expand outreach across urban and rural areas.

This campaign focuses on empowering vehicle owners to act on time and avoid penalties.

Tips from ACKO for Hassle-Free HSRP Compliance 1. Book Early – Secure a convenient slot before demand peaks.

2. Verify RC status Details – Ensure your registration certificate matches the portal data.

3. Use Authorised Platforms – Avoid unofficial agents and unverified websites.

4. Update Your Insurance – After installation, ensure your policy reflects the new details.

5. Leverage Doorstep Services – Save time by opting for home installation where available.

The Road Ahead With enforcement beginning from December 1, 2025, ACKO advises vehicle owners not to delay their bookings. Acting early means avoiding penalties, longer travel, and rescheduling headaches.

By combining digital convenience, doorstep services, and insurance integration, ACKO is helping Maharashtra's vehicle owners comply with ease and confidence.

About ACKO ACKO is a digital-first insurance provider redefining the way Indians experience car, bike, health, and life coverage. Through technology-led solutions and customer-centric services, ACKO simplifies complex processes, from policy purchases to claims and now, regulatory compliance like HSRP bookings.

With this initiative, ACKO continues its mission to provide customers with smarter, faster, and more secure solutions.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)