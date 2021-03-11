ACME to invest Rs 51,865 cr in K’taka

PTI

Bengaluru, June 6

Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd on Monday signed a MoU with the Karnataka government to invest Rs 51,865 crore in the state for setting up a green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Mangaluru.

In the first phase, it will invest Rs 5,300 crore and in the second phase Rs 46,565 crore. It has proposed to generate 1,800 jobs.