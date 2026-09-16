ACT Wins Two Awards at Data & GenAI Summit 2026

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: ACT, one of India’s leading broadband service providers has won two honours at the Data & GenAI Summit 2026: the Data Transformation Excellence Award and the Best GenAI Implementation Team award. The recognition underscores ACT’s continued focus on building scalable data capabilities and applying artificial intelligence to solve real business challenges and improve customer experiences .

Advertisement

The Data Transformation Excellence Award recognises ACT’s end-to-end modernisation of its legacy data environment. The transformation involved migrating a large portfolio of complex data pipelines to a scalable modern architecture, helping improve processing efficiency, standardise upgrade processes and support more reliable data operations.

Advertisement

The initiative also introduced automated data-quality controls and reusable engineering components, strengthening the foundation for faster, more consistent and scalable data delivery across the organisation.

The Best GenAI Implementation Team award recognises ACT’s GenAI-enabled sales call insights solution. The platform uses AI to transcribe, translate and analyse multilingual sales conversations, enabling teams to derive actionable insights from customer interactions at scale.

Advertisement

By moving beyond periodic call reviews, the solution enables more consistent assessment of sales conversations and provides actionable inputs across areas such as communication, customer probing, sales presentation and persuasion. These insights help sales teams respond more effectively to customer needs and support a more customer-centric engagement model.

Speaking on the twin win, Sarath Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, ACT, said: “We have been on a journey of strengthening our data and AI capabilities, with a clear focus on creating real impact for our business and customers. These recognitions showcase the efforts of our teams in not just building new technologies, but applying them to solve real business challenges. From transforming our data foundations to applying GenAI across customer and sales interactions, our teams are building greater agility, enabling better decisions and creating stronger customer experiences. ”

Together, the two awards highlight ACT Fibernet’s commitment to outcome-driven innovation combining modern data architecture with practical and responsible applications of AI.

About ACT

ACT is one of India’s largest wired ISPs, headquartered in Bengaluru, with operations in 30+ cities and serving 2.3 million customers. The company delivers high-speed broadband, enterprise connectivity, and digital entertainment solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and organisations alike.

With a strong focus on innovation, reliability and customer experience, ACT is committed to enabling seamless digital experiences through its robust network infrastructure and customer-centric offerings. As it continues to expand its portfolio, ACT remains focused on empowering homes and enterprises with secure, high-performance connectivity and value-added digital solutions. For more information, visit www.actcorp.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)