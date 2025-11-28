DT
Home / Business / ACTIMEDIA PR &amp; DIGITAL SECURES COMMUNICATIONS MANDATE FOR IAGES

ACTIMEDIA PR & DIGITAL SECURES COMMUNICATIONS MANDATE FOR IAGES

PTI
Updated At : 03:55 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
Mumbai: November 28, 2025 - The Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES), the country’s first industry-led Self-Regulatory Organisation created by and for the gold industry has appointed boutique firm Actimedia PR & Digital as its pan-India communications and digital partner. IAGES is a self-regulatory organisation that’s building compliances by & for the industry, by adopting best practices verified by a third-party assessor and assuring & ensuring & ensuring Trust and Transparency in the entire gold value chain.

“IAGES is an industry-led initiative, first-of-its kind organisation in India that will reshape our gold industry with its standard code of conduct built on the tenets of credibility, authenticity and responsibility. For both retailers and consumers, this marks a turning point in the way India sells and buys gold. We are delighted to have Actimedia use their extensive brand building expertise to partner us through this journey,” said Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO, IAGES.

Actimedia PR & Digital is a leading boutique lifestyle communications agency that has worked with some of the biggest and most impactful brands in India and globally for almost three decades now. Actimedia is also the exclusive Indian representative at the global Travel Lifestyle Network (TLN).

“IAGES has just begun an incredible journey to change the landscape of India’s highly fragmented yet hugely potential gold sector for the better with its accreditation directive. We look forward to building an engaging narrative for the brand and amplifying its vision and mission across India.” Said, Amitabh Saksena, Founder & Director, Actimedia PR & Digital.

IAGES provides a trusted sign of assurance, transparency, and trust once a jeweller is accredited and found compliant, giving consumers complete confidence that it is a great place to buy.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

