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Home / Business / Action TESA launches "TESA Inside" to bring verified authenticity to furniture materials

Action TESA launches "TESA Inside" to bring verified authenticity to furniture materials

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ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Action TESA has introduced "TESA Inside," a new initiative aimed at solving a long-standing issue in the furniture materials industry, where the internal quality of products is often not visible to buyers.

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TESA Inside adds a layer of trust to engineered wood products. Every pre-laminated board features an invisible security marking that can be verified using a UV torch, enabling instant authentication at the point of purchase, during installation, and even after the furniture has been manufactured. It serves as built-in proof of authenticity.

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In a market where buying decisions are usually based on surface appearance, TESA Inside shifts the focus to what lies beneath. It helps users easily confirm the quality of materials instead of relying only on how they look.

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Industry experts believe this initiative could set a new standard by making product verification more accessible. It is expected to benefit architects, builders, retailers, and consumers by helping them make more confident and informed choices.

TESA Inside is part of Action TESA's larger vision built on five key pillars. While this initiative focuses on product authenticity, the company continues to drive innovation through TESA Intelligence, maintain strong quality and ethics under TESA Trust, build industry connections through TESA Connect, support sustainability with its Kalpataru initiative, and recognise contributors across the value chain through TESA Salaam.

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With TESA Inside, Action TESA is taking a clear step towards greater transparency and trust in the furniture materials space, supported by a simple message to the market: Always check for TESA Inside.

About Action TESA

Action TESA is a leading Indian manufacturer of engineered wood panel products, known for its focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability. The company continues to introduce solutions that strengthen trust and improve standards across the furniture materials industry. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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