DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Active mobile subscriber additions improve in September; Vodafone Idea shows signs of stabilisation: Jefferies

Active mobile subscriber additions improve in September; Vodafone Idea shows signs of stabilisation: Jefferies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India’s active mobile subscriber additions improved in September, with early signs of stabilisation in Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base and expectations of a recovery in Bharti Airtel’s additions after recent tariff changes, according to a report by Jefferies.

The active mobile subscriber base, excluding machine-to-machine (M2M) connections, increased by 0.9 million to 1.068 billion in September, compared with additions of 0.8 million in August, the report said.

Advertisement

Jefferies said Bharti Airtel’s active subscriber base declined by 0.2 million in September following select tariff increases introduced in mid-August. However, it expects additions to improve going forward, as the impact of the tariff changes is “largely behind now”.

Advertisement

Airtel’s active mobile subscriber market share remained steady at 37.5 per cent during September. The company added 2.69 million subscribers to its overall wireless base, as per TRAI data.

Vodafone Idea continued to lose active mobile subscribers, with its base declining by 0.3 million in September. However, the fall was lower than its average monthly decline of 0.7 million over the previous 12 months, suggesting early signs of stabilisation.

Advertisement

“Expansion in sites on the network will help VIL to stabilize its subscriber base in the future,” Jefferies said. The brokerage expects Vodafone Idea’s active mobile subscriber base, excluding M2M connections, to remain at 171-172 million during FY27-28.

The report also highlighted stronger growth in M2M connections, which are used for communication between devices. Sector-wide M2M additions rose to 4.3 million in September, the highest in six months and more than 4.5 times active mobile subscriber additions.

The M2M subscriber base reached 145 million, with Airtel adding 2.5 million connections and retaining around 61 per cent of the market. M2M additions accounted for nearly two-thirds of total wireless subscriber additions during the month.

Meanwhile, India’s home broadband subscriber base increased by 0.6 million to 68.1 million. Fixed wireless access and unlicensed band radio additions contributed 0.4 million, accounting for more than half of home broadband additions.

However, mobile number portability requests rose to 16.8 million in September, indicating continued competition among telecom operators.

Jefferies said the coming months would show whether Airtel’s subscriber additions recover after its tariff interventions and whether Vodafone Idea can sustain the recent moderation in subscriber losses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts