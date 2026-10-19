ActivityKidz Helps Families in 20 Cities Find Things to Do Together

From amusement parks to go-karting, parents across India can now discover and book real-world play for children of every age in one place

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 19: Finding something for children to do on a weekend should not take an evening of searching. ActivityKidz, the discovery and booking platform for activities for children, is now live in 20 cities across India, helping 2 lakh plus parents every month find active, real-world things to do with their children.

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For most parents, planning a day out still means scrolling social feeds, asking in school group chats, and calling venues to check timings and prices. ActivityKidz brings it all into one place, with accurate details, reviews, and booking in a few taps, across play zones, amusement parks, escape rooms, arcades, live events, seasonal workshops, and birthday parties.

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Play on the platform is not limited to the youngest children. Older kids and teens head to go-karting tracks, bowling alleys, laser tag arenas, and escape rooms, and more parents are joining in rather than waiting on the sidelines. Trampoline parks, climbing walls, and snow parks have become places where whole families play together.

“Play is the whole point,” said Suraj Kedia, founder of ActivityKidz. “In a world that pulls children toward screens, we want active, real-world play to be the simpler choice for every family, and that means making it easy to find, wherever you live.”

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Families in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Kolkata, as well as cities including Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, and Chandigarh, can choose from more than 500 ticketed entertainment and activity venues. Partner venues include leading family entertainment brands such as Jus Jumpin, Funky Monkeys, SkyJumper, Tooney Tales, Bounce Inc, Fun Block, HopUp, Paradox Museum, Climb Central, and Snow World. The majority of bookings come from parents who find ActivityKidz on their own, through search or word of mouth.

About ActivityKidz

ActivityKidz is a two-sided marketplace for discovering and booking activities for children and teens across India. Founded in 2024 and operated by CurioQuest Technologies Private Limited, Gurugram, the platform brings play zones, amusement parks, trampoline parks, escape rooms, arcades, go-karting, bowling, laser tag, live events, seasonal workshops, birthday parties, and after-school classes onto one trusted site, so parents can compare options and book with confidence. ActivityKidz serves 2 lakh plus parents every month across 20 cities, including eight metros, with most bookings coming from parents who find the platform on their own. It works with more than 500 ticketed entertainment and activity venues at no upfront cost to partners. The company is bootstrapped and has not raised external funding. Learn more at activitykidz.com.

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