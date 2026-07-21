Actor and Founder Sakshi Agarwal Unveils OKUU after Five Years of Building a Science-Led Performance Nutrition Company

VMPL

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21: While audiences have admired actress Sakshi Agarwal for her performances in films such as Kaala, Viswasam, and Aranmanai 3, few knew that behind the scenes she had been nurturing another dream--one that demanded as much discipline, resilience, and commitment as her journey in cinema.

Advertisement

OKUU is inspired by the Japanese concept of "Oku" -- a philosophy that represents depth, the inner core, and the pursuit of what lies beneath the surface. It reflects the belief that true strength doesn't come from what's visible on the outside, but from the power that lies within. That philosophy is at the heart of OKUU: building performance from the inside out, with substance, purpose, and uncompromising nutrition.

Advertisement

Marking her birthday with a significant personal and professional milestone, Sakshi has officially unveiled OKUU, a premium performance nutrition company that she has spent the last five years building from the ground up.

Unlike many celebrity-led consumer brands launched through endorsements or licensing partnerships, OKUU is a venture that Sakshi has personally conceptualised, developed, and refined. From identifying the gap in India's nutrition market to overseeing product development, testing formulations, and defining the brand's vision, she has remained deeply involved at every stage of its evolution.

Advertisement

What began as an idea transformed into a five-year pursuit of creating a product that met uncompromising standards of quality and performance. The final eleven months alone involved 551 formulation iterations, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering a product without shortcuts or compromises.

Having balanced demanding film schedules with an equally disciplined fitness routine, Sakshi experienced first-hand the challenges of finding nutrition products that genuinely supported performance without relying on hidden sugars, fillers, or unnecessary additives. Rather than endorsing an existing brand, she chose to build one that aligned with her own expectations.

The result is OKUU, a clean-label, plant-based protein bar that delivers 35 grams of protein, zero sugar, 14 grams of dietary fibre, and a 6-gram collagen boost, while eliminating ingredients such as maltodextrin.

Speaking about the launch, Sakshi Agarwal, Founder, OKUU, said: "For the last five years, I've lived two parallel journeys. One that everyone saw--as an actress--and another that very few people knew about: building OKUU. This isn't a side project or a celebrity brand. It's something I've obsessed over every single day because I genuinely believed India deserved better nutrition."

She added: "The easiest thing I could have done was endorse someone else's product. I chose the harder path because I wanted to build something I could stand behind with complete conviction. Today isn't just a launch--it's the day I finally get to share what I've been building all these years."

For Sakshi, OKUU represents far more than a new business venture. It marks the beginning of a long-term vision to build an Indian performance nutrition brand capable of competing with global benchmarks while offering consumers transparency, quality, and scientifically driven formulations.

As Indian cinema continues to witness actors expanding into entrepreneurship, Sakshi's journey stands apart for its years of research-led development and hands-on involvement. Rather than stepping away from films, she is adding a new dimension to her career--bringing the same passion and perseverance that audiences have seen on screen into the world of health and performance nutrition.

With the launch of OKUU, Sakshi Agarwal begins an exciting new chapter--not just as an accomplished actress, but as a founder determined to redefine performance nutrition for India.

For More Information, please visit: www.okuubar.com

About OKUU

OKUU is a premium performance nutrition company founded by actor, engineer, and entrepreneur Sakshi Agarwal. Built over five years of research and development, the company is focused on creating clean-label, science-led nutrition products designed for people who demand high performance without compromise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)