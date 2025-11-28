Actor–Champion Wrestler Sangram Singh Powers OneX Property’s Global Expansion as Brand Ambassador

Indian professional wrestler, motivational icon, and one of India’s most admired entertainment personalities, Sangram Singh, has officially been announced as the Global Brand Ambassador for OneX Property, a rapidly growing international real-estate ecosystem with roots in Canada and expansions across Dubai, India, and new global markets. The association marks a powerful moment for both Sangram and OneX, aligning a global sports icon with a brand that stands for trust, transparency, and long-term wealth creation. Sangram Singh, celebrated nationwide for his honesty, grit, and extraordinary journey from adversity to global recognition, has long been a symbol of discipline and resilience. His inspirational life story — from overcoming severe health challenges to becoming one of India’s most respected wrestlers and motivational speakers — makes him a natural fit for OneX Property’s vision of empowering individuals and families to build secure futures with clarity and confidence. His presence adds emotional and moral credibility to the brand, elevating it far beyond the transactional nature of traditional real estate.

OneX Property is redefining the real-estate landscape by going well beyond property sales. It is a complete, future-ready real-estate ecosystem that blends investment, education, income-generation and professional development on a single global platform. While the company offers verified and transparently curated projects across Canada, Dubai, and India, its differentiator lies in its OneX Certification Program, OneX Certification, Kings Global Academy UK, Program designed to empower fresh brokers with industry-standard training and credibility. Alongside this, its innovative OneX Affiliate Program allows everyday individuals to create a sustainable second income by participating in a structured, ethical, multi-level real-estate income model — something very few global companies offer.

As real-estate markets surge across major investment corridors, buyers today are seeking clarity: verified inventory, trustworthy advisory, simplified decision-making, and a human touch that guides them through complex investment cycles. Sangram Singh’s association with OneX comes at the perfect time. His reputation as a national icon of integrity strengthens the brand’s promise of transparency, fairness, and reliability — values that young investors, NRIs, first-time buyers, and families deeply resonate with.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sangram Singh said, “Real estate is one of the most important decisions people make. They don’t just invest money; they invest dreams. What people seek today is a brand that is honest, transparent, and committed to their future. OneX Property represents these values, and I am proud to join a company that focuses on empowering people, not just selling to them.” The leadership at OneX emphasised that Sangram Singh’s universal appeal — across age groups, professions, and geographies — makes him the ideal face for a brand that is expanding into multiple countries. They added that Sangram’s life philosophy of strength, truth, and perseverance mirrors OneX’s core DNA of ethical advisory, responsible real-estate practice, and growth through credible community-building.

With Sangram’s global presence backing the brand, OneX Property is now poised to accelerate its investor education initiatives, strengthen its certification pathways for new brokers, and expand its wealth-building framework across India, the UAE, Canada, and upcoming markets in Southeast Asia and Europe. The collaboration also positions OneX as a youth-forward, future-forward company — modern, transparent, and committed to long-term transformation rather than short-term gains.

For OneX Property, Sangram Singh is not just a Brand Ambassador — he is the global symbol of trust, the personification of transparency, and the emotional bridge connecting the brand with millions seeking secure, confidence-driven real-estate opportunities.

