Actor Pravin Tarde and Educationist Shri Dattatray Ware Guruji Confer Samajratna Puraskar 2026 at Priyadarshani Group of Schools' 43rd Founders' Day

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Priyadarshani Group of Schools, one of Maharashtra's leading educational institutions committed to providing quality, affordable and holistic education, celebrated its 43rd Founders' Day at Ramkrishna More Natyagruha in Pune.The occasion also witnessed the presentation of the Samajratna Puraskar 2026, with the awards being conferred by acclaimed actor Pravin Tarde and eminent educationist Shri Dattatray Ware Guruji, along with the Managing Trustees of Priyadarshani Group of Schools.

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The celebration commemorated the vision and enduring legacy of the institution's founder, Late Shri Indraman Singh Ji, whose journey from a small village near Varanasi to establishing one of Maharashtra's leading educational institutions had continued to inspire generations. Founded on 15 August 1982 with just five students, Priyadarshani Group of Schools had grown to educate over 17,000 students across Pune and PCMC while remaining committed to accessible and value based education.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Singh, Admin Head, Priyadarshani Group of Schools, said, "Our founder, Late Shri Indraman Singh Ji, believed that education was not just about academic excellence but about nurturing responsible, compassionate and ethical citizens. Through Founders' Day, we reaffirmed our commitment to carrying forward his vision by shaping future generations who contribute meaningfully to society."

Reflecting the founder's lifelong commitment to social welfare, the institution also honoured individuals and organisations through the Samajratna Puraskar 2026 for their outstanding contributions towards community development, education and social service. The Jeevan Gaurav Award was presented to Adv. Nandu Phadke for his exemplary lifetime contribution to society.

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This year's Samajratna Puraskar recipients included Sneha Bharti (Purnkuti Foundation), Vidyadeep Foundation, Sahara Social Foundation, Rahul Deshmukh, Prajakta Rudravar, Shridhar Iyer and several other inspiring changemakers who had made significant contributions in their respective fields.

Addressing the gathering, Pravin Tarde said, "Late Shri Indraman Singh Ji's journey from Varanasi to Mumbai and finally Pune was truly inspiring. His vision went beyond educating students. He dreamed of building responsible individuals with strong values. Students of Priyadarshani were fortunate to be part of an institution built on such a remarkable vision."

Shri Dattatray Ware Guruji said, "I was deeply inspired by the vision of Late Shri Indraman Singh Ji. It was heartening to see that Priyadarshani was not only imparting education but also shaping children into responsible individuals. The institution's strong foundation and values would continue to guide students towards a brighter future."

The celebration brought together educators, community leaders, students, parents, alumni, distinguished guests and well wishers to honour the institution's legacy while recognising individuals whose work had created a meaningful impact on society.

As Priyadarshani Group of Schools celebrated Founders' Day, it paid tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Late Shri Indraman Singh Ji (14 July 1946 - 6 June 2020), whose ideals of accessible education, integrity, compassion and excellence continued to inspire every classroom, every educator and every student. More than a remembrance, the celebration reaffirmed the institution's commitment to carrying forward his dream with purpose, innovation and unwavering dedication.

About Priyadarshani Group of Schools

Established over four decades ago, Priyadarshani Group of Schools is one of Maharashtra's leading educational institutions, dedicated to delivering quality, affordable, and holistic education. Founded in 1982, the group has expanded into a network of 14 branches with 11+ campuses across Pune and PCMC, educating over 17,000 students, 600+ teaching and non-teaching staff, and a strong alumni base of 13,000. The group is committed to nurturing academic excellence, innovation, creativity, and responsible global citizenship. Guided by a vision to empower every learner to reach their full potential, Priyadarshani Group of Schools combines strong academic foundation with value-driven and accessible education. Offering holistic development programmes with a focus on future-ready education and a child-centric philosophy, the institution integrates academics with life skills, technology, and co-curricular excellence, nurturing well-rounded individuals to thrive in an evolving world.

For further information: https://priyadarshanischools.org/

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