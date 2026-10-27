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Home / Business / Actorius Unveils NGS Genomic Tests and OncoDiscover CTC Biomarker Platform at ACTREC’s CAMO 2026

Actorius Unveils NGS Genomic Tests and OncoDiscover CTC Biomarker Platform at ACTREC’s CAMO 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 04:02 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: Actorius Innovations and Research today presented its integrated liquid biopsy portfolio at the CAMO 2026 – Cancer in Motion International Scientific Symposium held at ACTREC, Tata Memorial Centre, Navi Mumbai. At the event, the company launched its next-generation sequencing genomic tests designed to guide cancer treatment decisions, while highlighting the complementary role of its CDSCO-approved OncoDiscover circulating tumor cell biomarker technology.

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The newly launched NGS tests enable oncologists to make precise treatment decisions and longitudinally monitor minimal residual disease through comprehensive analysis of ctDNA, gDNA and RNA. When combined with OncoDiscover, which detects and enumerates rare circulating tumor cells using proprietary immunomagnetic enrichment and fluorescence microscopy, clinicians gain a multi-analyte view of both cellular and molecular signals of disease. Developed under the scientific leadership of Dr. Jayant Khandare, OncoDiscover remains India’s first and only CDSCO-cleared clinical assay for CTC detection from a simple blood sample, applicable across more than fifteen solid tumor types.

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Global liquid biopsy pioneers Prof. Klaus Pantel and Prof. Catherine Alix-Panabières, who together coined the term “Liquid Biopsy” in 2010, praised the integrated approach during the symposium. Prof. Pantel noted that Actorius has successfully translated robust CTC science into a regulated platform that, together with genomic testing, meaningfully expands accessible liquid biopsy for Indian patients. Prof. Alix-Panabières commended the scientific depth of combining OncoDiscover with NGS monitoring, calling it a significant step that brings high-quality circulating biomarker insights into routine clinical decision-making.

Dr. Jayant Khandare said that even when imaging appears clear, circulating tumor cells and residual genomic signals can persist and drive future metastasis. The combination of OncoDiscover and the new NGS tests, he explained, provides quantitative cellular and molecular information from simple blood draws, helping clinicians track disease, guide targeted treatment decisions, reduce dependence on imports, and make advanced monitoring more widely available. The product launch and scientific discussions at CAMO 2026 underscored the value of this dual-analyte approach for dynamic treatment monitoring.

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Founded in 2013 by Dr. Jayant Khandare and Aravindan Vasudevan, Actorius continues to advance circulating biomarker technologies, including the investigational OncoDiscover Metastat system. Hosted in collaboration with ACTREC, CAMO 2026 offered clinicians and researchers a focused platform to explore how the combination of CTC biomarkers and NGS genomic testing can shape the future of precision oncology in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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