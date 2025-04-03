VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 3: GIBS Business School, well acclaimed for outstanding innovative results-achievement, recently conducted the much-awaited annual award ceremony "STUDENT OF THE YEAR - 2K25," entering a new realm of Glory where passion, Brilliance and Holistic Development skyrocketed throughout the premises. The exhilarating wonder, star-studded emotions, and countless academic achievements bound the audience with strong impressions throughout the night.

In attendance was Amrita Rao, an acclaimed Bollywood actor who added glitter and glory to the event with her charm. Also seated on the dais on the occasion was GIBS Business School Figurehead, Ritesh Goyal, Founder and Managing Director, together with the Principal and Dean, Dr. Jayanta Chakraborti, and Associate Professor Dr. Pallavi Vyas. All of them were exemplary sponsors of the incredible stories that were being awarded.

Celebrating Academic Brilliance: Awards that Inspire

GIBS Business School has always celebrated academic dedication and all-round development, and this year's awards acknowledged students who have showcased extraordinary commitment to their goals.

* SHAKUNTALA DEVI AWARD - The Pinnacle of Academic Excellence

Honoring the brightest minds, this prestigious award is a tribute to the "Human Computer" Shakuntala Devi and is bestowed upon the academic toppers:

BBA 2022-25: Pranavi K - Awarded Rs11,000

PGDM 2023-25: Jyoti Gurchan - Awarded Rs11,000

Their consistent performance, intellect, and determination set a benchmark for peers, reminding everyone that excellence is a habit, not an act.

* ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE AWARD - Second Best Academic Topper

In memory of the visionary leader and statesman, this award recognizes students who have showcased resilience and academic dedication:

* BBA 2022-25: Harika Chennamsetty - Awarded Rs7,000

* PGDM 2023-25: Yaipha Thounaojam - Awarded Rs7,000

These students have not only delivered outstanding academic results but have also contributed to building a vibrant academic culture at GIBS.

* J. P. GOYAL MEMORIAL AWARD - Student of the Year

The crown jewel of the evening, this award is a tribute to the values and vision of J. P. Goyal, recognizing overall excellence in academics, leadership, co-curricular activities, and social responsibility.

* BBA 2022-25: Omar Rehman - Awarded Rs21,000

* PGDM 2023-25: Monika B - Awarded Rs51,000

These students personify the GIBS philosophy - academic depth with a purpose, leadership with humility, and service with integrity.

An Evening to Remember: Glamour, Gratitude & Good Vibes

At 5:30 PM, guests were served High Tea to allow attendees to socialize and relax before the formal proceedings started. The evening's program then metrically commenced at 6:00 PM with the Lamp Lighting Ceremony, designed to celebrate the rise of wisdom, knowledge and prospects.

Amrita Rao, addressing the young achievers, shared a heartfelt note:

"Success is not just about being the best in class, it's also about being the best version of yourself. I see dreamers and doers here, and that's what makes tonight magical. Keep believing in your journey."

Her words resonated deeply with students and parents alike, adding a spark of motivation and glamour to the ceremony.

Ritesh Goyal, in his welcome address, stated:

"Every award tonight is not just a trophy or a cheque - it's a symbol of the grit, determination, and aspirations that define GIBSians. We are not just building professionals; we are nurturing leaders and changemakers."

Dr. Jayanta Chakraborti and Dr. Pallavi Vyas also extended their warm wishes and congratulations to the students, encouraging them to continue their journey of excellence, innovation, and service to society.

From Applause to Afterglow: The Celebrations Continue

Post-award celebrations saw a lavish dinner served with a variety of culinary delights - a treat for the senses that brought people together over laughter, reflections, and future plans. The atmosphere was electric, filled with joy, gratitude, and dreams waiting to unfold.

As the night progressed, the tempo shot up with music and a DJ session that got everyone onboard the groove train. From faculty to students, from guests to award winners, the dance floor became a space of togetherness and celebration, while embodying great moral values and unforgettable youthful moments.

A Legacy in the Making

"STUDENT OF THE YEAR - 2K25" was not an event, but rather a show of how much education can transform lives by itself along with the spirit of GIBS Business School. With every award given away, every lamp brightened, and each cheer of GIBS Business School, there was a strong sentiment that GIBS Business School, one of the best PGDM Colleges in Bangalore, was once again fulfilling another promise and commitment to nurturing talent, celebrating diversities, and building the future on the best foundations of excellence.

For what it is worth, GIBS Business School once again proved why it features among the top Indian business schools, not only for the academics but for the value system rooted in the culture of appreciation, encouragement, and learning for life, making it the best BBA College in Bangalore as well.

About GIBS Business School, Bangalore

For over a decade, GIBS Business School Bangalore has provided an unparalleled standard of education, becoming a pioneer among the top Business School in Bangalore. It's also known as a GIBS Business School, Bangalore which is an AICTE-approved and UGC recognized autonomous institution. Providing strong innovation, entrepreneurial exposure, and hands-on experience through the undergraduate and postgraduate programs, GIBS Business School aims to prepare its students for the future. This combination of personalized mentoring, career-focused teaching, and strict academic discipline leads to incredible results enabling every student or 'GIBIAN' to thrive in any situation and location worldwide as a responsible citizen.

