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Home / Business / Actress Meera Raaj and Singer-Composer Shashi Add Star Power to the Grand Launch of Ganpati Song ‘Lambodar’ at Andhericha Raja

Actress Meera Raaj and Singer-Composer Shashi Add Star Power to the Grand Launch of Ganpati Song ‘Lambodar’ at Andhericha Raja

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PTI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Mumbai, September 18, 2026: The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with music, devotion and glamour as the much-awaited Ganpati song ‘Lambodar’ was grandly launched at the iconic Andhericha Raja in Mumbai. The launch witnessed the presence of actress Meera Raaj, singer-composer Shashi, lyricist Sandeep Singh Sardaraa and singer Deepali Sathe, bringing together prominent names from the worlds of cinema and music.

One of the biggest highlights of the event was the presence of actress Meera Raaj, who has established a strong presence in the South Indian film industry. The actress is now gearing up for an exciting phase in her career and will soon be seen in the much-awaited ‘Kanchana 4’. She is also associated with an upcoming project opposite a prominent South Indian superstar, further adding anticipation around her upcoming work.

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Meera Raaj’s presence at the launch of ‘Lambodar’ brought together the worlds of South Indian cinema, music and Mumbai’s iconic Ganpati celebrations. Her association with the devotional song added a special entertainment element to an occasion deeply rooted in faith and tradition.

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Another major attraction of the event was acclaimed singer-composer Shashi, whose musical journey includes associations with several celebrated Bollywood films and composers. Shashi has been part of the music fraternity behind some highly recognised film projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’, among other notable productions.

His association with ‘Bajirao Mastani’ includes the much-loved track ‘Aaj Ibaadat’, from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer. He has also been associated with the music of ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Ram-Leela’, reflecting his longstanding connection with filmmaker and composer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Over the years, he has shared a strong professional bond with Bhansali and has been associated with the music of several of his acclaimed cinematic projects.

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Beyond Bhansali’s cinema, Shashi has also been associated with films across different genres, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer ‘Mary Kom’ and the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Laxmii’. His work across these diverse projects has given him extensive experience of Bollywood’s evolving musical landscape.

With ‘Lambodar’, Shashi once again turns towards the devotional space, bringing his musical expertise and contemporary sensibility to a song celebrating Lord Ganesha. His involvement adds another significant dimension to the track, which combines the spiritual emotion of Ganpati celebrations with a vibrant musical presentation.

The event also brought together lyricist Sandeep Singh Sardaraa and singer Deepali Sathe, completing the creative team behind the devotional track. Their presence highlighted the collaborative effort and musical vision that has gone into creating ‘Lambodar’.

Launched at Andhericha Raja, one of Mumbai’s prominent Ganpati celebrations, ‘Lambodar’ captures the emotion, devotion and enthusiasm surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi. The song aims to connect with listeners through its devotional theme while bringing contemporary musical energy to the festive celebrations.

For Meera Raaj, the launch comes at an exciting point in her career, with ‘Kanchana 4’ and another major South Indian project adding to her upcoming slate. For Shashi, ‘Lambodar’ marks another musical association that brings together his experience across Bollywood cinema, devotional music and the timeless spirit of Ganpati Bappa.

The grand launch concluded on a celebratory note, bringing together cinema, music and devotion under one roof and capturing the collective spirit of Ganpati Bappa Morya.

https://youtu.be/RAV9QDSB4lY?si=9Q7Clo9Lg3ki7adI

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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