Former IBM Managing Partner succeeds Rob King as the group builds further AI native capabilities for its financial services clients

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity Analytics has appointed Jon O'Donnell as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, as the Permira-backed financial services specialist expands its AI, Data and Digital capabilities through acquisitions and organic investment.

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O'Donnell, formerly Chief Operating Officer, succeeds Rob King, who will become Chairman at the end of the year. King will succeed Philip Gore-Randall, who retires on 31 December after seven years as Chairman. The appointments form part of the group's succession planning and have the full support of the Board and Permira.

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The leadership changes come as Acuity Analytics broadens its insights and analytics business to help clients redesign how they operate, combining financial services expertise with AI, data and digital transformation.

O'Donnell joined Acuity Analytics as Chief Operating Officer in 2024 after more than 20 years at IBM. His roles there included leading Business and Technology Consulting divisions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with up to 15,000 people and $3 billion in annual revenue. He was also a member of IBM Consulting's global leadership team.

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At Acuity Analytics, he has worked with the executive team on strategy, the rapid growth of its' AI, Data and Digital Services business, technology and AI innovation, helping develop the capabilities that will underpin the group's next stage of growth.

Jon O'Donnell said:

"Our clients are making significant decisions about where to invest in AI and how to change the way their businesses work. They need partners who understand their workflows and can turn technology investment into sustainable advantage.

"Acuity Analytics brings together people who understand financial services in depth with growing expertise in data and AI. My priority is to make that combination count: helping clients re-design their workflows, optimising operations through the best combination of AI and talent and achieve more from their investment.

"Rob has built a strong business with trusted client relationships and talented colleagues. I look forward to building on that work and continuing to benefit from his experience as he transitions to the role of chairman."

Acuity Analytics' investment programme includes the acquisition of US data consultancy Continuus in October 2026, adding specialists in data strategy, governance and data platforms. This followed the acquisition of data and AI specialist Ascent in 2025 and PPA Group in 2024, a technology led managed services provider to the Lending industry.

Rob King said:

"Jon brings substantial experience of leading technology businesses and helping organisations change how they operate. Since joining Acuity Analytics, he has combined that experience with a clear understanding of our clients, our people and the opportunities ahead.

"We have invested significantly in AI, digital and data, building on the industry expertise that has always distinguished Acuity Analytics. Jon is the right person to lead the business through its next stage of growth.

"I would also like to thank Philip Gore-Randall for his contribution as chairman over the past seven years. His judgement, counsel and support have been invaluable to me and have helped guide Acuity Analytics through a period of significant growth and change."

King led Acuity Analytics through its separation from Moody's in 2019 and its subsequent expansion. As chairman, he will lead the board and support O'Donnell and the executive team, while remaining involved in selected investor and client relationships.

About Acuity Analytics

Acuity Analytics is the trading name of Acuity Analytics Knowledge Partners, a global provider of research, data management, analytics and AI-enabled solutions to financial institutions and corporates.

With more than 7,800 analysts, data specialists and technologists across 28 locations, the firm combines financial services expertise with data and AI capabilities. Acuity Analytics supports more than 850 organisations.

Acuity Analytics was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation in 2019 following its acquisition by Equistone Partners Europe. In January 2023, funds advised by Permira acquired a majority stake, with Equistone remaining invested as a minority shareholder.

For more information, visit Acuity Analyticsanalytics.com.

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Gill.Galassi@Acuity Analyticsanalytics.com

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