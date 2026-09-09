Adani Airport to raise funds worth Rs 9,825 crore for expansion from global investors

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) announced on Wednesday that it will receive Rs 9,825 crore through a main equity infusion from a group of international investors, which collectively will acquire a 5.54 per cent share in the airport operator.

The Adani Group company is valued at roughly USD 18 billion on a pre-money basis before the fresh funds are invested, while Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek, and funds managed by BlackRock constitute the consortium with whom AAHL has legally binding agreements.

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The funds raised will be used by AAHL to scale ground handling and other non-aeronautical enterprises, build about 22 million square feet of mixed-use Adani Airport City projects in the first phase, and modernise and expand airports.

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Offices, lodging, shops, eateries, and other commercial establishments surrounding the airports will be part of the Airport City initiatives.

More than 23 per cent of the total passenger traffic in India passes via the eight airports that AAHL operates: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Navi Mumbai.

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After depending primarily on debt and project financing to finance its expansion, AAHL’s Rs 9,825-crore equity investment represents a substantial change in the airport operator’s funding strategy. In 2022, it raised USD 250 million through a three-year external commercial borrowing (ECB) loan from foreign banks.

It used non-convertible debentures, or debt securities that cannot be converted into shares, to finance Rs 1,950 crore in 2024.

AAHL raised an additional USD 750 million in June 2025 from foreign banks via ECBs. The funds raised was used to repay USD 400 million in outstanding debt, with the remaining funds going toward non-aeronautical companies, infrastructure improvements, and capacity growth at six airports.

In June 2025, AAHL secured USD 1 billion in project funding for its subsidiary, Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL).

With the potential to raise an additional USD 250 million, the financing consisted of USD 750 million in notes and was aimed at supporting to support MIAL’s development, modernisation and capacity expansion.