Adani buyout

New Delhi, August 16
Adani Logistics, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, on Tuesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ICD Tumb (Vapi) from Navkar Corporation for Rs 835 crore. It said the buyout is in line with its strategy to build pan-India logistics infrastructure
