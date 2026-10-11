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Home / Business / Adani Cement marks Navratri with a 15,000-bag aerial tribute to Maa Durga

Adani Cement marks Navratri with a 15,000-bag aerial tribute to Maa Durga

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ANI
Updated At : 10:51 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Adani Cement, part of the Adani Portfolio and the world’s ninth-largest cement producer, has become the first and only cement company to create a monumental aerial tribute to Maa Durga using packed cement bags.

Unveiled as part of Jahan Vishwas, Wahan Shakti, its Navratri and Durga Puja 2026 campaign, the installation at its Kymore plant in Madhya Pradesh was created across a 70 ft × 70 ft canvas using 15,000 Ambuja Cement and ACC cement bags—representing 750 tonnes of cement—and brought together 12,600 man- hours of collective effort. Its making and dramatic aerial reveal have been captured in a digital film for the company’s digital and social platforms.

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At ground level, the 15,000 cement bags appeared as individual units arranged with exacting precision. As the aerial camera rose, lines became contours, colours became expression, and the monumental form of Maa Durga came into view. Her crown, eyes, ten arms and flowing form were composed through the patient alignment of thousands of building blocks. Created through the collective effort of 12,600 man-hours, the reveal turned scale into storytelling: countless acts of human effort coming together to give visible form to faith, strength and trust, as per a release.

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The campaign is rooted in the convergence of two brand ideas central to Adani Cement’s portfolio. Shakti reflects Ambuja Cements’ promise of strength, while Vishwas draws on ACC’s nine -decade legacy of trust. In the form of Maa Durga—revered as an embodiment of strength and protection—the two ideas come together as a tribute to faith, tradition and collective endeavour. The campaign title, Jahan Vishwas, Wahan Shakti, expresses this union of trust and strength through a creation made from the material with which homes and infrastructure are built.

The digital film is built around a compelling shift in perspective. It begins close to the ground—with hands at work, cement bags moving into place and a vast arrangement whose meaning is not yet visible. The narrative then rises gradually above Kymore, allowing the audience to witness the moment when 15,000 separate bags resolve into the commanding form of Maa Durga. What first appears to be material and method becomes, from above, an expression of devotion and collective will. The reveal captures the campaign’s central thought —Jahan Vishwas, Wahan Shakti—as ACC’s enduring promise of trust and Ambuja Cements’ promise of strength come together in one larger-than-life tribute. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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