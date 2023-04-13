Adani-China row: I am a Taiwanese citizen, says Morris Chang — the man at centre of controversy

New Delhi, April 13
“I am a Taiwanese citizen,” says Morris Chang - the man’s nationality triggered a row over the Adani group’s alleged links with Chinese entities.
Chang, who is a director in PMC Projects (India) Pvt Ltd that constructs ports, terminals, rail lines, power lines and other infrastructure assets for Adani Group, was being called a Chinese national because of his passport, linking the ports-to-energy conglomerate run by Gautam Adani to China.
“I am a Taiwanese citizen. My passport shows I am a citizen of the Republic of China, which is how Taiwan is officially known. It is different from China, which is officially known as the People’s Republic of China,” he said in an email response to a questionnaire.
Opposition Congress used Chang’s reported Chinese identity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, asking why security concerns were set aside and Adani allowed to operate ports in India despite its well-known links with the Chinese.
He however refused to answer questions on the projects PMC was doing with the Adani group.
PMC is also alleged to have over-invoiced imported equipment for Adani group firms.
“I am a well-established industrialist in Taiwan with business interests in global trading, shipping, infra projects, ship-breaking, etc,” he said. “As far as the Adani Group is concerned, the matter is sub judice and I would refrain from commenting.” He did not elaborate.
“It is very unfortunate that my nationality is being called into question and made into a political issue. I have already explained my citizenship to you. I have nothing to do with politics,” he said.
