Adani Energy Q2 profit jumps 145% YoY to Rs 1,364 Crore, EBITDA rises 67% 

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 22 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) reported a 145 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,364 crore in Q2FY27 (July–September 2026), compared with Rs 557 crore in Q2FY26 (July–September 2025).

The company, in an official statement on Thursday, stated that its total income for the September quarter rose 51 per cent YoY to an all-time high of Rs 10,239 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 67 per cent YoY to a record Rs 3,548 crore.

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Operational revenue also grew 51 per cent YoY to Rs 7,167 crore in Q2FY27, while operational EBITDA rose 68 per cent YoY to Rs 3,070 crore.

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For the first half of FY27 (April–September 2026), AESL's EBITDA increased 62 per cent YoY to a record Rs 6,726 crore, compared with the corresponding period of FY26. Operational EBITDA for the six-month period rose 70 per cent YoY to Rs 5,878 crore.

The company attributed its quarterly performance to growth in transmission, smart metering and its energy solutions platform, along with steady performance in the distribution business. Higher income from Service Concession Arrangements (SCA), reflecting increased capital expenditure execution, also supported total income.

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Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, said the company had closed the first half of FY27 with strong financial and operational momentum.

"We significantly expanded our growth pipeline by winning the strategic Vizag and Satara transmission assets, elevating our active order book to Rs Rs 87,000 crore," Patel said.

During Q2FY27, AESL secured two transmission projects, Vizag Power Transmission Limited and Satara Power Transmission Limited. Its aggregate transmission projects under construction stood at approximately Rs 87,000 crore across 15 projects. The near-term transmission tendering opportunity was estimated at around Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

Transmission capital expenditure during H1FY27 rose 1.7 times to Rs 5,542 crore from Rs 3,343 crore in H1FY26 (April–September 2025). The company reported average transmission system availability of over 99.8 per cent during Q2FY27.

In its smart metering business, AESL had completed 14.82 million cumulative installations by the end of H1FY27. Its under-implementation order book stood at 24.6 million meters across 10 projects, with a stated revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore.

AESL also entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply of 2,500 megawatts of round-the-clock power.

In the distribution business, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited recorded an 11 per cent YoY increase in electricity sales to 2,930 million units in Q2FY27 from 2,650 million units in Q2FY26.

The company's Mundra utility business reported a 26 per cent YoY increase in units sold to 460 million units from 364 million units.

AESL said it raised Rs 3,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and secured primary and secondary equity investments from investors.

The company also reported that its environmental, social and governance (ESG) score increased to 90 out of 100 from 81 in S&P Global's latest assessment, against an industry average of 41. (ANI)

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