DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Adani Energy Solutions becomes world's highest ESG-scored utility with score of 90

Adani Energy Solutions becomes world's highest ESG-scored utility with score of 90

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 1 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), India's largest private transmission and distribution company, on Tuesday said it has achieved the highest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) score globally among companies in the Utilities sector, following the latest Media and Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) review by S&P Global.

Advertisement

As per the company statement, following the review, AESL's ESG Score increased to 90 out of 100, placing the company at the top of the global Utilities sector, compared with an industry average of 41, the company said.

Advertisement

ESG refers to environmental, social and governance factors used to assess a company's performance and practices beyond its financial results.

Advertisement

AESL said its score stood at 81 before the latest review. The company said the improvement followed a correction in the governance-related assessment that had previously affected its score.

The company's disclosure-based Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score also increased by 17 points year-on-year to 90, according to the statement.

Advertisement

AESL said its performance was strong across all three ESG areas. Its Environmental score was 93, while its Social score was 89 and Governance & Economic score was 84.

The company said these scores were significantly above the respective industry averages.

According to AESL, key factors supporting its performance included Product Stewardship, Climate Strategy and Human Capital Management.

"Being recognized as the highest ESG-scored utility company globally by S&P Global is a proud milestone for AESL and a strong validation of our commitment to sustainable growth. At AESL, sustainability is integrated into our everyday decision-making processes. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams across the organization, who continuously work to strengthen our environmental performance, social impact, governance standards, and disclosure practices," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL.

AESL is part of the Adani portfolio and operates across several areas of the energy sector, including power transmission, distribution, smart metering and cooling solutions.

The company said it is the country's largest private transmission company, with a cumulative transmission network of 29,739 ckm and a transformation capacity of 1,43,425 MVA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts