DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Adani Energy Solutions gets 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' certification across all sites

Adani Energy Solutions gets 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' certification across all sites

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 PM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Wednesday said that all its operational sites and corporate headquarters have received the 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' (ZWL) certification from Intertek, a global quality assurance provider. The company stated that it achieved a 100 per cent diversion rate, with zero waste sent to landfills.

Advertisement

As per a media release by AESL, the certification means that all waste generated at its facilities is managed through reduction, reuse, recycling, or recovery, ensuring that none of it ends up in landfills. The company added that the process helps conserve resources and reduces the need for fresh raw materials.

The firm's operational sites span 54 locations across 16 states, many of which are in remote and challenging areas. Adani Energy Solutions said that this made the task of achieving ZWL status even more challenging. Despite this, it has maintained diversion rates of more than 99 per cent for three consecutive years before reaching 100 per cent this year.

Advertisement

"Over the last three years, the company achieved impressive diversion rates of 99.87 per cent, 99.88 per cent, and 99.99 per cent respectively, making it India's first transmission company to maintain over 99 per cent diversion for three consecutive years. This year too, AESL is the only transmission utility to reach the golden figure of 100 per cent," the company said in its statement.

The company's journey in environment, social and governance (ESG) practices began in the financial year 2021. It set the target of placing itself among the top 10 electric utility companies globally in ESG benchmarking.

Advertisement

According to a government report, the latest GST reforms have also enabled businesses to effectively manage waste at a lower cost than previously, with the GST on services provided by Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

"This will assist municipal corporations in implementing clean energy solutions for managing waste. The GST cuts will create green jobs in areas like waste segregation, plant operations, and maintenance. As of 4th August, 2025, there are a total of 222 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) operating across India, out of which 53 CETPs are designed to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), located in various states," the government report said.

Reducing taxes on CETPs will motivate industries to use centralized waste treatment methods, resulting in a pollution-free environment and supporting sustainable development in industrial areas. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts