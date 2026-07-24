DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Adani Enterprises denies plans to enter airline business, calls reports 'baseless and factually incorrect'

Adani Enterprises denies plans to enter airline business, calls reports 'baseless and factually incorrect'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:48 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Adani Enterprises has denied media reports that it is planning to launch an airline, as per a statement by the company.

Advertisement

In the release, Adani noted, it is not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business, calling the reports "entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

Advertisement

"We would like to categorically deny the recent media reports and market speculation suggesting that Adani Enterprises is planning to launch an airline. These reports are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," it said.

Advertisement

It added, "Adani Enterprises is not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business."

Earlier media reports had stated that major airport operators GMR Group and Adani Group were seeking approval to enter the airline business by pursuing changes to existing rules governing airport operators' ownership of scheduled airlines.

Advertisement

Media reports suggested that the move would require amendments to the existing regulatory framework, which currently bars operators of the New Delhi and Mumbai airports from holding more than a 10 per cent stake in a scheduled airline. The reports further said the government was examining the possibility of amending the provision, including seeking legal opinion, with any change requiring Cabinet approval.

However, neither the government nor the airport operators have officially announced any changes to the existing rules.

In a separate development, Adani Defence & Aerospace and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed an agreement to develop India's next-generation Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C-MKII) system for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to support PM Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will jointly develop, manufacture and integrate airborne mission systems on six modified Airbus A321 aircraft for the IAF. The programme will also cover integrated logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and technical support for up to 30 years. The AEW&C-MKII platforms are scheduled for induction into the IAF in 2032-33. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts