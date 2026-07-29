Adani Enterprises Q1 FY27 EBITDA rises 49% YoY to a record Rs 5,642 crore

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 crore in the first quarter of FY27, marking a 49 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by strong performance across its infrastructure and incubating businesses.

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The company said in a press release that its consolidated total income rose 50 per cent year-on-year to Rs 33,546 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 22,437 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,295 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 1,466 crore in Q1 FY26. The company said the current quarter's PBT excludes the impact of Rs 2,644 crore exceptional item related to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) settlement.

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Profit after tax attributable to owners stood at a loss of Rs 1,160 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a profit of Rs 885 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Adani Enterprises said its airports business was a key contributor to the quarterly performance. Adani Airports' EBITDA increased 49 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,633 crore, while total income rose 39 per cent to Rs 3,763 crore.

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The company's copper business also added Rs 749 crore to EBITDA during the quarter as capacity ramp-up accelerated. Copper sales rose sharply to 64.7 kilotonnes from 11.5 kilotonnes in Q1 FY26.

In the renewable energy ecosystem, Adani New Industries commissioned a new 1.7 GW solar module line in June, taking total module manufacturing capacity to 5.7 GW. The company said domestic demand for its solar modules fully absorbs export offtake.

AdaniConnex, the group's data centre business, received a new hyperscale order of 400 MW in Vizag, taking cumulative tied-up capacity to more than 960 MW. Its operational capacity increased to 65.4 MW after handing over 9.6 MW of Pune Phase II to the customer.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced international operations on July 15, while toll collections on the Ganga Expressway began from May 15.

AEL also raised Rs 15,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement in July, with the issue receiving bids 3.8 times the base issue size. The company said the strong institutional participation reflects investor confidence in its growth strategy. (ANI)

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