Adani Enterprises’ Q2 net profit halves to Rs 222 cr

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 222.82 crore in September quarter as compared to Rs 460.94 crore in the same period last year. Revenue fell to Rs 22,517.33 crore from Rs 38,175.23 crore a year ago. PTI

Sitharaman opens SBI branch in Sri Lanka

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday visited Trincomalee and inaugurated an SBI branch there. She appreciated the bank’s role in supporting corporates in international trade. During Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, SBI had extended a Line of Credit worth $1 billion by India. TNS

Adani Power Q2 net jumps over nine-fold to Rs 6,594 cr

Adani Power’s net profit jumped over nine-fold to Rs 6,594 crore in the September quarter. Revenue was higher by 61% at Rs 12,155 crore versus Rs 7,534 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI

GAIL, BPCL ink Rs 63,000-cr deal for petro feedstock

GAIL (India) Ltd has signed a Rs 63,000-crore deal to source feedstock for its upcoming petrochemical plant at Usar in Maharashtra from BPCL for 15 years, the two firms said. PTI

IndiGo’s top executive Mahesh Malik quits

Mahesh Kumar Malik has resigned from IndiGo as Chief Commercial Officer for domestic cargo, according to a regulatory filing. He has resigned with effect from November 1.

