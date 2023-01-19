Adani Enterprises submits papers for Rs 20,000-cr FPO

New Delhi, January 18
Adani Enterprises Lltd. (AEL) has filed an offer letter with stock exchanges for a Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) which will open on January 27 and close on January 31. Anchor investors can bid on January 25.
Of the expected Rs 20,000 crore proceeds from the FPO, almost half or Rs 10,869 crore will be used for green hydrogen projects, work at the existing airports and construction of a greenfield expressway. Another Rs 4,165 crore will go towards repayment of debt taken by Adani Airport Holdings, Adani Road Transport and Mundra Solar. The company has a debt portfolio of Rs 40,023.50 crore as of September 30, 2022.
AEL operates seven airports. It is also developing infrastructure projects such as roads. AEL plans to invest over Rs 4 lakh crore in the green hydrogen ecosystem for the production of green hydrogen. It also plans to expand the solar module manufacturing capacity at Mundra SEZ to up to 10 GW per annum. — PTI
Floor price fixed at Rs 3,112/share
- The company has decided a floor price of Rs 3,112 per equity share with the cap at Rs 3,276 per share for all categories of investors
- Retail investors will get a discount of Rs 64 per share subject to a minimum bid lot of four FPO equity shares and in the multiples of four thereafter
