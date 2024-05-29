Adani Enterprises to mop up Rs 16K cr through QIP

PTI

New Delhi, May 28

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, on Tuesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 16,600 crore (about USD 2 billion) through share sale.

The announcement came a day after the group’s power utility Adani Energy Solutions Ltd got a similar approval for raising up to Rs 12,500 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) or through any other permissible modes.

The fundraising may happen in one or more tranches, Adani Enterprises said in a stock exchange filing.

