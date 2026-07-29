Adani Enterprise’s total income jumps by 50% to Rs 33,546 crore in Q1 FY27

Adani Enterprises Ltd’s total income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 stood at Rs 33,546 crore up by 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) as compared to the Rs 22,437 crore in the same period in previous year.

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The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs. 5,642 crores, up by 49 percent YoY in Q1 FY27 compared to Rs 3,786 crore in Q1 FY26.

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The current quarter results reflect the strength of Adani Enterprise’s diverse portfolio of established and incubating businesses, which provides both stability and growth. It also reflects on the back of strong performance from established businesses and continued momentum of incubating businesses.

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For the Q1 FY27, the profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,295 crore (excluding OFAC settlement of Rs 2,644 crore), a drop of 12 percent YoY, as compared to Rs 1,466 in Q1 FY26.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said Adani Enterprises has begun FY27 with an exceptionally strong performance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 crore, driven by the growing scale and maturity of our infrastructure and incubation platforms.

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“The commencement of international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, toll collections on the Ganga Expressway, the expansion of our solar module capacity and a major new hyperscale data center order mark important milestones in our growth journey,” he said

The successful Rs 15,000 crore QIP further reflects strong institutional confidence in our strategy and execution capabilities. As India’s infrastructure requirements expand, we remain focused on building globally competitive businesses that advance national priorities and create enduring value for all our stakeholders, added Adani.