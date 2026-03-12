DT
Home / Business / Adani Foundation to connect 10 lakh women nationwide under Swambhimaan initiative: Priti Adani

Adani Foundation to connect 10 lakh women nationwide under Swambhimaan initiative: Priti Adani

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:11 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Adani Foundation, today, declared that in the next one year, it will connect one lakh women in Maharashtra with the Swabhimaan initiative. For the future, Adani Foundation has announced to connect 10 lakh women in India with the same initiative and make them strong.

Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, announced the expansion while speaking at the Swabhimaan - The Rise of SHE event in Mumbai. The initiative aims to bring talented women into the economic mainstream by providing them with the necessary tools and systemic support.

Priti Adani noted that many women remain outside the workforce not due to a lack of capacity, but because "they did not get the opportunity, self-confidence and the support of the system." She emphasised that the program is more than just a project, saying, "Swambhimaan is not just a program. It is a thought. It is the story of those women who have chosen the path of living with self-confidence and respect in their lives."

Adani highlighted the broader social implications of female financial inclusion, citing the "multiplier effect" seen in global economics. "Research shows that when women earn, 90% of that is spent on their children's education, on their family's health, and on the welfare of the family," she said.

She further explained the philosophy behind the foundation's work, stating, "Empowering a woman is not just about helping a person. It is about investing in the future generations. Empowering a woman is not just about giving or helping. It is about giving opportunities."

Addressing the history of social change in India, Adani referenced the progress made since independence, noting that women's participation has risen from 8 per cent to over 75 per cent. However, she maintained that "this journey is incomplete" and that policy alone is insufficient for progress.

"Society does not change by writing policies for women. Society changes when women start moving forward," she remarked. She drew inspiration from the first female teacher of India, Savitribai Phule, who "believed that educating a girl is the beginning of changing the entire society."

The chairperson credited the Maharashtra government, the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their collaborative efforts.

Priti Adani also highlighted Project Utthan, which operates in 946 BMC schools to strengthen basic literacy, noting that "the most effective way to change the society is to make women educated and strong."

"Its purpose is very clear. It is to give freedom. It is to create self-confidence. And it is to develop the power of decision-making," Adani said regarding the future of the Swambhimaan initiative. She concluded by highlighting that when women gain financial strength, "they get self-respect and their families feel proud of them," leading to visible social and financial change within their communities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

