Adani Green Energy aims to be water-positive in all operational locations by 2025-26

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI): Adani Green Energy on Sunday said that it is committed to achieving net water positivity by 2025-26 at all its operational locations.

The Adani Group company is committed to reducing its freshwater consumption across all operations.

Being water-positive means adopting practices that not only save water but also increase water availability in the surroundings. For industries, this means replenishing more fresh water to nature than they consume in their operations.

The renewable energy sector needs significant water for tasks such as solar panel maintenance. Adani Green Energy is India's largest renewable energy company with over 12.5 GW operational assets.

Adani Green Energy's roadmap to realizing the goal of achieving water sustainability encompasses several strategic initiatives: rainwater harvesting, water conservation, and community engagement.

The Adani Group company said it has already made remarkable progress on its journey towards sustainable water management.

The company said it achieved net water positivity at all operational locations with capacities exceeding 200 MW in 2022-23 itself.

The company has decreased its water use intensity and contributed to replenishing water resources in regions facing water stress, such as Khavda, Jaisalmer, and Kutch.

In 2024, the company said it avoided 347,310 kL of water through robotic cleaning, equivalent to the water consumption of 1.58 million households.

43.5 per cent of Adani Green Energy's total operating capacity, has successfully integrated robotic technology for cleaning photovoltaic (PV) modules.

This achievement lays solid groundwork for its broader goal of reaching net water-positive status across all operational locations by 2025-26.

According to the IPCC 2023 report, about half of the world's population faces severe water scarcity for part of the year.

A quarter of the population experiences 'extremely high' water stress, using over 80% of their annual renewable freshwater supply. Climate change will likely intensify the global water cycle, increasing droughts and floods.

The world is facing the highest level of water security challenges. (ANI)

