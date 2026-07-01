Adani Green Energy crosses 20 GW operational renewable capacity through greenfield development

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has surpassed 20 gigawatts (GW) of operational renewable energy capacity, largely through greenfield development, as per a company statement.

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As per the release, the company produces over 52 billion units of clean electricity annually. "The output represents nearly 3 per cent of India's electricity consumption, enough to power New York City for a year, or almost entire Mumbai and New Delhi combined," it said.

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It added 5,051 megawatts (MW) in FY26, marking India's largest and fastest expansion in renewable energy capacity to date.

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Furthermore, AGEL's operational portfolio includes around 14.2 GW of solar, 2.7 GW of wind, and 3.3 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. In addition, the company has commissioned 3.55 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

According to the release, this milestone comes after the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue held on June 26 during London Climate Action Week at The Science Museum, London. At the event, the company highlighted the need to accelerate electrification through renewable energy integrated with large-scale storage, aimed at strengthening energy security, improving affordability, and ensuring reliable round-the-clock clean power.

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"The milestone comes within a decade of commissioning AGEL's first renewable energy project at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu, in 2016, making it India's largest and fastest greenfield renewable energy capacity addition," the release said.

Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL, said: "Surpassing 20 GW demonstrates what disciplined execution and long-term vision can achieve. Today, AGEL, along with our efficient team and longstanding partners, delivers renewable electricity almost equivalent to annual power requirement of Mumbai and New Delhi combined, reinforcing the country's energy security while accelerating its clean energy transition."

The release further stated that Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat, is the centrepiece of AGEL's next phase of growth and hosts the world's largest renewable energy project. Spanning 538 sq km of barren land, the project has a planned capacity of 30 GW and covers an area five times the size of Paris and nearly equivalent to Mumbai.

AGEL has already commissioned 9.5 GW of solar capacity at the site, accounting for over 30 per cent of the project's planned total capacity, as per the release. (ANI)

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