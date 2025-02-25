Adani Green Energy wins 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 25 (ANI): Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) India's largest renewable energy company, on Tuesday announced that it has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Projects (PSP).

According to Adani, the project, Panaura PSP, has a minimum commitment for 40 years. It will be located in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh and is expected to be completed within the next six years.

India's clean energy goal necessitates the development of large utility-scale storage projects to integrate renewables into the grid and provide round-the-clock renewable energy.

Advertisement

Aligned to the endeavour, Adani Green Energy has diversified its portfolio to include energy storage solutions in addition to its existing solar, wind and hybrid projects.

Adani Green has firm plans to add over 5 GW hydro PSP capacity by 2030. The company has already commenced the construction of its hydro pumped storage projects of 500 MW at Chitravathi river, in Andhra Pradesh, 1500 MW at Tarali in Maharashtra and 1800 MW at Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

As one of the most cost-competitive, mature and scalable technologies, hydro PSP holds significant potential. Hydro PSPs use electrons generated from solar in the day to pump water and meet peak-time energy demand at night through sustainable sources.

Apart from being time-tested and domestically available, PSPs are also the cleanest and safest technology to store energy. They offer numerous benefits such as grid stability, peak shaving, and flexibility in energy management.

Additionally, hydro PSPs provides frequency regulation and reserve generation, making them a critical part of a robust and resilient energy infrastructure. (ANI)

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is India's largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition.

AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of 11.9 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.

The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to India's decarbonization goals. AGEL is focused on leveraging technology to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) in pursuit of enabling largescale adoption of affordable clean energy.

AGEL is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant (30 GW) on barren wasteland at Khavda, Gujarat, covering 538 square kilometers, an area five times larger than Paris.

AGEL's operating portfolio is certified 'water positive for plants of more than 200 MW capacity', 'single-use plastic free' and 'zero waste-to-landfill', a testament to the company's commitment to power sustainable growth. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)