Adani Green to raise Rs 12,300 cr for expansion

PTI

NEW DELHI

Gautam Adani-led group’s Adani Green on Thursday announced plans to raise Rs 12,300 crore through a share sale to investors as the group continues to build on a comeback strategy to emerge out of allegations of fraud levelled by a US short-seller. PTI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said it has hiked the prices by around 1% in order to offset the impact of an increase in input cost. The company, which sells Innova Crysta and Fortuner, has realigned the prices of its models with effect from July 5.