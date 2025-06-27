DT
PT
Home / Business / Adani Group becomes India's fastest growing brand, Tata continues to lead as most valuable brand

Adani Group becomes India's fastest growing brand, Tata continues to lead as most valuable brand

ANI
Updated At : 04:40 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Adani Group has been named as the fastest-growing brand in India, driven by its focused and expansive approach to infrastructure, as per the Most Valuable Indian Brands 2025 rankings by Brand Finance.

The brand's value surged from USD 3.55 billion in 2024 to USD 6.46 billion, marking a significant increase of USD 2.91 billion. This jump reflects the Group's strategic direction, resilience, and dedication to sustainable growth. Notably, the value added this year exceeds Adani's entire brand valuation in 2023.

Thanks to this growth, Adani has advanced to the 13th position, up from 16th last year, underscoring its rising prominence among India's top brands.

"Adani Group recorded the highest brand growth this year, with an 82 per cent increase in value. This progress stems from its aggressive infrastructure strategy, expanding green energy goals, and enhanced brand perception among stakeholders," the report noted.

Tata Group continues to lead as the most valuable Indian brand, with its value increasing 10 per cent to USD 31.6 billion. This milestone reflects both India's growing economic influence and Tata's broad presence across industries including electronics, EVs, semiconductors, AI, and clean energy.

In second place, Infosys saw its brand value rise 15 per cent to USD 16.3 billion, maintaining leadership in IT services. HDFC Group, now ranked third with a 37 per cent rise to USD 14.2 billion, has strengthened its position in the financial sector following its merger with HDFC Ltd.

LIC, ranked fourth, recorded a 35 per cent growth to USD 13.6 billion, while HCLTech moved up to eighth place, growing 17 per cent to USD 8.9 billion.

Larsen & Toubro, with a 3 per cent increase to USD 7.4 billion, secured the ninth spot, driven by its focus on high-tech manufacturing and expansion into renewables and semiconductors. At number ten, Mahindra Group experienced 9 per cent growth, reaching a brand value of USD 7.2 billion, supported by advances in technology and engineering.

Brand Finance, a UK-based brand valuation consultancy, uses a detailed methodology for its annual rankings. This includes factors like the Brand Strength Index (which considers consumer sentiment and behavior), Brand Impact (via royalty rate analysis), and Forecast Revenues (which predict the brand's future economic contribution).

According to Brand Finance's 2025 report, the collective brand value of companies in the India 100 rankings now stands at USD 236.5 billion.

With India's GDP growth for FY2025-26 expected between 6 and 7 per cent, supported by robust capital expenditure, rising domestic demand, and strong public-private collaboration, Indian brands are poised to tap into emerging opportunities despite global challenges. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

